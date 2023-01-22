The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During The 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year Of The Rabbit

The 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year is upon us, and during the Year of the Rabbit, these three Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love.

One of the things that makes this year so amazing for these three zodiac signs is that 2023 brings gentleness, quick wit, positivity and longevity.

According to Chinese astrology, 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope. After all, the “rabbit” is a symbol of prosperity and peace.

(And after what we have been through since 2020, we definitely need some hope in our life ASAP.)

Of course, Chinese astrology also assigns an element for each year out of the five primary elements: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. The element for the 2023 Chinese New Year is “water.”

That makes 2023 the year of the water rabbit.

What does that mean for us? Just that, along with witty repartees, cautious hopefulness, and general prosperity, 2023 is also going to be a year of emotional sensitivity, gentleness, and kindness. Or, at least, we hope most people are on board with this.

Now let's find out which three Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love in 2023, starting from January 22, the day of the Chinese Lunar New Year (the Year of the Rabbit).

Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love during the 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year:

1. Goat

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Goats and rabbits are best buddies, according to Chinese astrology. Their temperaments are compatible, and each has a positive, beneficial effect on the other.

That's why, if you are a Goat in the Chinese zodiac during the Year of the Rabbit, 2023 will be an exceptionally good year for you.

Interestingly, your good luck in love will be a direct result of your actions in your career. If you move in the right direction, follow your ambitions, and develop a star-like aura about you (or have people look upon you fondly), your love life will also benefit.

Whether a significant relationship develops depends on you and the people you interact with, but the foundation is strong this year. Take action, and you will be fine.

2. Dog

Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dogs and rabbits are fast friends, according to Chinese astrology.

Those born in the Year of the Dog are loyal, amiable, and prudent.

And their personality is synergistic with those born in the Year of the Rabbit. Dogs and rabbits are known to quickly become good friends and work well in a team as colleagues — even in romantic relationships; the two show good camaraderie, if not exact compatibility.

That's why 2023 will be really lucky for you if you are a Goat in the Chinese zodiac.

Just remember not to take on lovers who are more like personal projects than good partners. Your good nature will be taken advantage of again if you are not careful.

3. Pig

Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

In the Chinese zodiac, pigs symbolize prosperity, diligence, and practicality. And those born in the Year of the Pig exhibit these traits.

Pigs and rabbits, in Chinese astrology, are compatible with each other. Their energies work well together, and they are complementary to each other.

That's why 2023, the Year of the Rabbit, will be a lucky year for you in love if you are a Chinese zodiac pig. Although it does look like you will be more focused on your career this year than love. But if the right person comes along, you are open to opening up.

Just be mindful of getting into relationships with big age gaps or power imbalances this year. If that is the case, you are more prone to being the perpetual giver than the receiver.

