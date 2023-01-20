The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, January 21, 2023

As everything is set to start shifting, it is time for you to remember that you do not have to work so hard for what is meant for you.

Today begins the New Moon Portal and Chinese New Year.

Because the New Moon in Aquarius is exactly later in the evening, this energetic portal will peak on the 21st or 22nd, depending on where you are located.

Astrologically, today is the Super New Moon in Aquarius, yet it is also the beginning of the Lunar New Year.

It is also when Uranus will turn direct and start three months of all planets direct which will support new directions and decisions within your life.

The energy at the start of the month drastically differs from what will start pouring in today.

If the beginning of the month felt heavy and restrictive, this is almost intoxicating; it is freedom now.

So much has changed, but if you do not allow yourself to see that, you may miss it.

Since the start of the month, Mars has turned direct in Gemini alongside Mercury in Capricorn.

This has freed up action and communication, two of the most important characteristics of change. This is precisely what Uranus represents as it turns direct in conjunction with this powerful New Moon.

Super New Moons are like a regular New Moon, except closer to earth, which means emotions will be amplified along with intense and prolific events.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac and the one that learned it must be willing to risk it all for what it believes in.

It is a rebellious sign that can cause you to no longer care or need the opinions or validation of those around you.

A Super New Moon in Aquarius brings you to the forefront of what you most desire, but because of the other energy involved, there is not an outward fight for it as there has been in years past.

This year, the energy of this sign feels different.

It still believes; it is still willing to take risks and speak its truth, but it is no longer willing to believe that it must fight tooth and nail for something that is meant for it.

This is part of the overall energy of 2023 in which healing has taken such priority that you understand that to fight for something you are not openly or freely receiving is still living from your wounds.

Aquarius energy settles differently in your soul under this lunation, inviting you to be certain over what you desire, embracing whatever unique path it may take to manifest, and giving space to let the universe come to you.

You may observe more around this lunation instead of getting out there and taking names.

You will feel softer energy inviting you and helping you make space for reciprocity and effort.

There is a healing energy today which will even permeate into tomorrow, helping you to focus on all you have learned and to release the need to make anything happen.

Instead, it is about simply receiving.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, January 21, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Super New Moon in Aquarius is your new year. Even for those whose solar return has yet to occur, this lunar event is a touchpoint in a new chapter for you. Today’s new moon echoed back to the Aquarian Full Moon on August 11th, 2022.

While New Moons are a time for planting the seeds that you wish to cultivate and grow for the next six months, today’s lunation also is a chance to release anything that you have still been holding onto, which only distracts or takes you away from your purpose. This is your cosmic reset and a chance to decide to receive instead of feeling like you must struggle.

This new chapter of your life means you can learn those valuable lessons from a place of love and joy rather than pain or heartache. Release the idea that life must be hard to be worthwhile and instead receive ease.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Aquarian energy governs changes and actions within your home and family space. With Saturn having been in this sign since 2020, there has been a lot of healing and understanding regarding your childhood and your current home space. When this area of your life is activated, it will deal with aspects of your physical home, those you live with, and those with whom you may share a home in the future.

This is the stable foundation of your life. As Saturn prepares to exit this area, the Super New Moon in Aquarius is set to bring in some important understandings and progress toward your goals. Everything that is happening now is based on the healing journey that you have been on. You have learned much over trying to make things happen versus letting them happen instead. Because to fully receive is pure magic.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars has just turned direct within your zodiac sign, allowing you to start moving ahead and acting more readily within your life. It may have felt like there were delays with Mercury and Uranus still retrograde, but their direct energy will be magnified today alongside the Super New Moon in Aquarius. Aquarian energy rules your luck sector within your life, which could be a beneficial and even surprising lunation.

It can be challenging to trust that things are happening as they are meant to, especially with the heartache that has occurred in your past. But this Mars retrograde has brought you closer to your truth and the ability to think about things differently. This should let you understand that the most important thing to focus on is how you feel and leave the rest up to the universe.

