The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During The New Moon In Aquarius On January 21, 2023

There's a good reason to celebrate today, and that is because we have the very optimistic 'New Moon in Aquarius' to work with today.

While we may get the 'good stuff' via the hardest roads, we are almost guaranteed some success today. The New Moon is essential when setting intentions; so far, we haven't seen anything regarding our new year's resolutions.

Perhaps we are impatient or have too many nasty transits in our way. Today the gate opens, zodiac signs, and it is on this day, January 21, 2023, during the New Moon in Aquarius, that we finally get a chance at being happy.

We are also self-reflective on this day, allowing us to pinpoint what doesn't work for us or what has been holding us back from being truly happy.

We have locked into the idea that the only possible way to be happy is by being in some idealistic love relationship. If we're not there, then we must be some extraordinary loser. Ah, the things we tell ourselves...so punishing. We wait for love to come in and save our lives, never considering that we are the saviors we are waiting for.

And so, during the New Moon in Aquarius, we will stop waiting for love to improve everything and trust that we are the best candidate for that job.

Today marks the day when we start to believe in ourselves again, and even though we're still in January, we can now see that our resolutions have yet to manifest because we intended the wrong thing. Now we have learned. Now, we have a fighting chance.

The three zodiac signs who quit waiting for love during the New Moon in Aquarius on January 21, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's almost the last week in January, and you have had it. You walked into this year with the attitude of, "I will find the right person for me, and they will love me forever."

Not even giving it a full month, you've really decided that you're bored to death of waiting and that perhaps there are better things to do with your precious life and time.

Today, during the New Moon in Aquarius, you will unconsciously put out an intention that asks for a release from the prison of need that you put yourself in. You see it clearly now: you are wasting your time.

This endless waiting-for-love session has officially become more than you can handle, and you graciously remove yourself from the game. If love plays a role in your life, let it step forward and make itself known. But the constant praying and hoping and wishing has really gotten to you. Enough.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This whole 'waiting for love' thing is starting to grate on your nerves. What's this about, and why is so much importance placed on being in a relationship? Are you less of a person if you aren't in love with someone?

You can't possibly accept that, and you don't. Sure, you put yourself through your paces, and you did the thing every other human does: convince themselves that life is only worth living if you have a partner to share it all with...but, but, but...what if you don't? And what if you don't care that you don't? Welcome to the New Moon in Aquarius, where thoughts like this arise for analysis.

Now that you are analyzed, you've come to realize that you'll live your life your way without the pressure of waiting for love. It's quitter's day for you, Aquarius, and you like it that way.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

New Moon energy makes you determined to change your life. As you go over your 'list' of things you want to accomplish this year, you might notice that 'nailing down a mate' is no longer on the list. It just doesn't seem as important to you as it once did, not because love isn't great, but because waiting for it to appear seems...anti-climactic.

During the New Moon in Aquarius, you feel stronger than the person you used to be; you're no longer open to waiting. You want things now, and if they do not arrive NOW, then you are just as content to let them slip on by.

What really feels good today for you, Pisces is that you don't feel as attached to the goal of 'getting a partner' any longer. It seems like a time waster. If it happens, yay, but if it doesn't, that certainly doesn't mean you're going to fall apart and die. You're not. You're going to live, and you're going to live WELL.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.