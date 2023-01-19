The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, January 20, 2023

Today, the Sun shifts into the expansive air zodiac sign of Aquarius, igniting a brand-new zodiac season and a chance to reclaim your inner passion.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac; it is the Autumn of the zodiac, a time when you are nearing completion, an end to a cycle, and so you start to feel a little rebellious and a whole lot like, why not.

Aquarius is an air sign known as the water bringer, introducing a duality of elements which is also a part of what you can tap into during this time.

The Sun in astrology rules your external self, the choices you make and the actions you take.

With the Sun moving into this powerful zodiac sign, it is a chance for you to incorporate more of the Aquarian risk-taking attributes into your own life.

To discover where this energy will impact you most, look up your birth chart and see where Aquarius shows up.

While this season always brings out the inner rebel within anyone, depending upon where Aquarius shows up for you, it can help you see what to expect during this time specifically.

Today, the Sun and Venus are in this air sign, although Venus only has about another week here.

It is starting the season on a new note, though.

Things can change within a single day, so you need to reflect on all that has changed within the past zodiac season of Capricorn.

Even as the year began, there were still three planets retrograde and a great deal of earth's energy which would have made everything seem heavier than necessary.

As a new season begins, with retrograde Uranus in progress, ending in just a couple of days, heralding a time when you may finally feel like the new year has begun.

Aquarius brings new and innovative energy.

It is like the third quarter of the astrological year. If nothing else has worked up until this point, you become a bit wilder, more rebellious, ready, and willing to try anything to turn things around or hopefully get the desired result.

Aquarius believes in a bigger truth than just itself.

This is the universal truth of doing no harm to others and of adhering to the divine laws of the universe, even if that means breaking a few that are the laws of man.

It is a time for greater communication and perseverance.

While Aquarius is often seen as the rebel that likes to do things differently, it only brings that energy because there is a passion and connectedness at play which others may not see.

Aquarius is not detached but instead selective over what it invests within.

This is the beginning of a powerful, expansive time of truth.

Beginning today, use this to embrace all you are, all you want, and all you will do to achieve it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, January 20, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is the start of your season and your time to shine. After all this heavy reflective earth energy, it is time to allow yourself the freedom to release what is not yours to carry. Saturn is preparing to leave your zodiac sign in just a few weeks, bringing greater peace and stability to your life.

The lessons are over, Aquarius, but you must trust what they brought. Fear of losing something is only the memory of when you had an attitude of lack. Now you can trust in your abundance and the joy that surrounds you.

Let yourself step into full power this month and turn that volume all the way up. Dulling yourself down is so last year Aquarius and you have come too far to do anything but be your glorious authentic, radiant self.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today marks the Sun and Venus in your polarizing sign of Aquarius. Aquarius energy rules your romantic life and intimate relationships, which is the prime time for you to take some risks with both planets here.

You have been moving through a phase of relinquishing more of the past so that you can find the trust to begin again. It is understanding that things only end when they are meant to and that you can create anything, including the relationship you desire, if you believe you can.

With the Sun that rules actions and Venus, the planet of love, now in your romantic zone, it is the perfect time to embrace the new beginning that is here, be sure to leave behind any doubts before embarking upon it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Aquarian energy rules your home and family life. You can expect changes and developments within this area whenever there is greater planetary activity.

Sun and Venus in Aquarius give you the independence and fortitude to follow your path in this area. You get to decide what feels right to you. You get to decide what home even means and how to create it.

The only thing you hopefully learned in the past year is not to doubt yourself any longer. With so many planets already beginning to converge on your health and daily routine sector, which is ruled by Aries, the time has come to really start upgrading every facet of your life.

This is just the sign that your home, which includes where and who you live with, is part of that upgrade. Feel free to build what you have always wanted.

