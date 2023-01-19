The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During The Sun In Aquarius Starting January 20, 2023

Three zodiac signs will reject love during the Sun in Aquarius starting January 20, 2023, but let's clear something up immediately. We're not 'rejecting love' on an emotional level; we are rejecting what we think is false love or love that is not good for us.

Today is a day of great self-esteem, and many of us are meant to exert that strength today during the Sun in Aquarius. It's the first day of the 2023 Aquarius season, and with it comes new thinking and a new attitude, and one of the things this new attitude comes with is the idea of self-protection. In other words, today is the day we don't get fooled again. Got it?

The Sun in Aquarius shines a light on authentic behavior and helps us to weed out what we believe is fake or false. Nobody likes being lied to, but sometimes the lies we receive are like little warning signs that let us know that we need to remove ourselves from any situation that has that liar in it. Today is the day we spot that liar and reject them flatly.

The Sun in Aquarius has no time for wallowing in pain.

It wants swift action and the removal of the thing that upsets us the most, and today, that 'thing' is being lied to by a liar who will lie again and again if they have the chance.

So, today, we reject love from dubious sources. Just because someone tells us they love us doesn't mean they do; in fact, during the Sun in Aquarius, we can see what they want, how they are desperately trying to manipulate us into believing them, and how they have nothing to hold up their lie.

There's one reason we are so committed to 'rejecting' love on this day: we love ourselves much more than we want to be falsely loved by another. It's that simple: self-love wins.

The three zodiac signs who reject love during the Sun in Aquarius starting January 20, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel like you can trust your judgment, and today puts you in the right place to make such a judgment at the right time. During the first day of the Sun in Aquarius, on January 20, you will experience something new and wonderful.

This is self-esteem, and while you are familiar with it, it's never been your reliable state of being; in fact, you've settled for way less than you deserve due to past issues where you've lacked self-esteem.

The Sun in Aquarius is having none of that now and is pretty much 'gung-ho' on making you see what's clearly in front of your face: you have to walk away from the person who claims they love you because they don't.

You need to be the one to do the rejecting here, Gemini, and while that might not make you feel comfy and cozy, this is the day when you get up the nerve to do some serious rejection. Protect yourself, Gemini. Speak up now!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's one thing you draw the line on: being lied to or deceived. Because you are so open-hearted, you usually jump right into someone else's presentation of themselves.

As they say, people buy what we sell them, and it looks like someone has sold you the idea that they are this wonderful person that you should spend all of your time with.

What you don't know is that this person is using you, and if they had the millisecond to escape, they would.

They are only out for themselves, and your heart is on the line.

On January 20, we begin our season in Aquarius, and this is one of those 'no BS' transits. You will figure out what's going on, Leo, and you will go from sweet beast to raging rejector. You'll reject 'love' today because you know deep in your heart that you are worthy of the real thing, not this faux affection garbage.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When the scales fall from your eyes, and you can see just how wrong the person you are with is for you, you will realize that this person is a total fraud. Could your naive ways lead you, once again, into a relationship where you are the fool, and they are the one who gets over on you? Why yes, it is, and the good part is that you will snap the heck out of it and realize what you must do.

You have to save yourself, Sagittarius. You fell for love, and in the long run, it wasn't love, and now it's up to you to break it up and make it right.

You've been lied to, Sagittarius, and that doesn't feel good, and with the Sun in Aquarius backing you up, you'll realize that you don't need to take it! Do yourself a favor; walk up to this liar and tell them to take a hike. Hang on to that self-respect, Sagittarius — it looks good on you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.