The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 20, 2023

The diligent Sun has just moved into friendly Aquarius, and the Moon is conjunct with Mercury while in harmony with Uranus. Guess what that spells for us? Luck in love, and for some of us, today's heightened look at love will surely knock our socks off.

Our main transit today is the entrance into Aquarius season, and this zodiac sign, Aquarius, can be very special. This zodiac sign brings out our hidden desires. During Aquarius season, we consciously intend to let go of what inhibits us in love.

Many of us can expect a rather wild day, and it won't be the kind of wild that comes with throwing chancletas (sandals) at each other.

The wildness we can expect is the kind that comes from making a firm decision to become less uptight and more amiable towards our partner. Whether with someone or single, today is the day we surprise even ourselves with how nuts we can really be.

We've all heard that one line regarding love and romance: "They make me laugh, and that's why it's lasted this long." This is key, signs. We need to be with people who make us laugh and who do not burden us with continuous stress and heaviness.

On this day, we have a much better chance of experiencing the necessary levity needed in all romantic relationships, which is a direct result of the healing powers of the Aquarius Sun.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 20, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today's good fortune is a complete surprise for you, mainly because you weren't expecting this much good to come your way. That's not to say you were closed off to goodness, but in a way, you have spent a little too much time thinking that 'goodness' may be a thing that you only get in small doses. Wrong again, Gemini! Your luck is about to change in love and many other areas.

Not even you can stop the momentum here, and after you get over yourself, you'll find that you enjoy the ride, that this new streak of good luck actually feels fantastic..., and that's when it just keeps getting better for you, Gemini.

Your love life is going to soar through the roof today. The person who loves you sees something in you that you never warm to, but you'll find that you're not that bad after all during the Aquarius sun. Love yourself, Gemini, and discover how much the world wants to love you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're glad to be exiting Pisces season because the last thing you need right now is more sensitivity. And while the Aquarius Sun brings on its unique version of sensitivity, it's the kind that helps you fantasize, and on this day, fantasy takes the lead in romance.

That means that you and your partner or date will share something very private with each other. It's not so much 'what' you share but that you have chosen to share it, establishing a solid connection with the person you are with.

This is the foundation for great love stories. Your fantasies, brought on by the Aquarius Sun, will be shared and enjoyed. By opening up the gates to fantasy, you insure that the two of you have exciting times ahead. This is luck so appreciate it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Almost every zodiac sign says that theirs is the best and that it's always flawless whenever they read a report on themselves, describing them to a tee.

Well, this goes even more so in your case, Aquarius, as your zodiac sign, is perhaps the proudest to be an Aquarius, as you enjoy the sign's characteristics.

Today brings you great luck in love, mainly because you have found someone you'd like to think of as "someone who is as weird as I am."

You may be weird, or you may be 'normal,' but the one thing you are is unique, and when it comes to love, you don't settle for less than what you believe you deserve. Whoever is with you right now...this is someone you positively adore. Keep at it, and this thing could go very, very far. Sounds exciting!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.