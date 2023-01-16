The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 17, 2023:

Aries

You're at a turning point in your love life, Aries. There was a time when you filled your time with work.

But, now, you're ready to take on a new passion project — a fulfilling relationship. The universe is opening up the door to see that happen for you.

Taurus

A new day is dawning. There was a time when your heart hardened due to a painful experience related to love.

But things are beginning to brighten, and you are seeing hope in a place where you once felt hopeless.

Gemini

A secret is about to be revealed, Gemini.

There's something dramatic coming up for you, and this information could change your mind about many things.

Your eyes open to the truth of a matter, and it steers your heart toward its fate.

Cancer

An important relationship may experience a little pressure that reveals the cracks that need reinforcement.

The greatest glue to help relationships stick together is love; apply abundantly.

Leo

Something has to change. There is always room for growth in love and all areas of your life.

It's good to have a check-in period with your mate to see how they feel the relationship is going. Then, where there are needs, make adjustments together as a team.

Virgo

You want a new type of romance. It's sweet to have someone who does things no one else has done for you.

These experiences open your heart and give you better memories to replace the old ones.

Libra

It takes work to make a house feel like a home. You have in mind what a home is supposed to be like when you are part of a couple.

It takes time to make your vision a reality when you are transitioning from being single and building a new life with your mate.

Scorpio

Communication is key, and everyone speaks a different type of love language.

Your partner's love language may not be like your own, but just like learning a foreign language, if you immerse yourself in the experience, you learn to speak it as if it were your own language.

Sagittarius

When it comes to your relationship, it's important to protect the privacy of your love life.

Maybe the more precious moments can go into a scrapbook and not on your social media. Save something personal just for the two of you to share.

Capricorn

Love changes you. When someone cares about you and the feelings are mutual, it provokes a sense of security, inner strength and a desire to be more authentic.

Their presence in your life gives you a fresh perspective on how special you are.

Aquarius

It's time to break free from the past. It's hard to let go of the memory of a person you once loved.

You may experience pangs of guilt and even some sorrow. Creating new memories won't erase the ones you had, but it can help your heart to heal, so you're able to love again.

Pisces

When you fall in love with your best friend, it's the best feeling. You have someone who knows you inside and out, and they love you just the same.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.