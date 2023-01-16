The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 17, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You know how to be the life of the party, but there are times when you need to withdraw from the noise of the world and think about life for a while.

Today, wisdom is waiting for you, as indicated by the Hermit tarot card. Make plans to unplug for a bit to gather your thoughts and meditate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The fact that you are stubborn by nature plays nicely with today's energy.

It's your tenacious spirit that helps you to remain in check when life gets tough. You'll be exercising patience and learning to wait longer than you'd like.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Dating is tough, and with online apps, there are so many people to know.

It's not about having everyone you meet like you but finding that special someone who lights your heart in a new and refreshing way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are so sweet and sometimes this soft and gentle nature has resulted in feeling used by others.

However, today you may see signs of a promising job or relationship. Good things are coming to you, Cancer!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Deep in your heart is a brave spirit. Life can be intimidating at times.

You may wonder if you're good enough or going to be OK, and you will. Your heart will find your way back home.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You know what your limitations are. If you decide to give in to temptation, a part of you is not ready to let it go. Try to explore what this means for you on an emotionally level.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Some traditions are wonderful, just as they are.

You don't need to change the situation or ask for a rule modification. You may discover it's easier to keep things as they are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Everyone has a special thing about themselves. You're still in the process of discovery.

You may see that you have so many wonderful traits that bring you many enriching opportunities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

When a door is closed, it's may not remain closed forever. Sometimes life has a funny way of working behind the scenes tugging on a person's heart to bring you back into the fold.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Immaturity is the cause of many mistakes in life, but that's what experience is meant to do — help you to see where you need to grow more.

Don't be discouraged when you feel like you messed up and could have done better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Moderation in all things. When something is so good, you want more, but be patient. Savor what you have and enjoy the moment full.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

It may seem more sensible to confront a workplace bully, but follow the order of operations at work. Listen to the protocol to avoid any trouble on your part.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.