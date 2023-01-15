The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 16, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, January 16, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

There is always hope. Life can be like a rainstorm, it's hard to see where you are headed due to the obstacles that block your vision, so you need to listen to your inner voice to know how to navigate where you are headed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Things change all of the time. One moment you think someone will be there, but then life takes your life in different directions.

When a person can no longer be there for you, it could mean you are ready to stand on your own without help from other people.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

A good event can happen in your life today. Even if there are troubles, how you handle the situation, but your mindset will determine the experience. You can laugh or cry; the decision is yours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

People communicate in a variety of ways.

When a person is consistently late to a meeting or has trouble keeping a promise, they may not be as invested and it's good to do a check-in to see why.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are born with a lot of courage, Leo.

Strength includes knowing when to assert yourself and when to pull back. Not all situations need your time or attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

There's always a flip side to a problem. Your analytical mind may be trying to figure out how to get what you want from a delicate situation.

There is a way, Virgo, and you are the person to figure out how.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There is a reason why tradition is so valuable to people Familiarity provides structure and a sense of security, too.

Your habits and routines, including how you work out your faith, may change, but it's a slow process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Your higher power speaks to you in a variety of ways.

You may hear from prayer, coincidences, sequential numbers and things you read. Pay attention.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Work for what you want.

There are always so many reasons not to, but there may be a way to push aside the distractions of life to make time for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

There's a little bit of luck in the world meant just for you.

You have to do the work, but as soon as you apply your mind to something, like magic what you need will be there for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

There's something about being a natural communicator.

Shy or easy to say what's on your mind, you can find the right words to express what's on your heart and how you are feeling.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are a self-starter. Today, a new beginning is available to you.

Find a mentor to help guide you along the path where you feel uncertain.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.