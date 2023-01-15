The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 16, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, January 16, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s time to make a decision about your future, Aries, and this involves your partnerships. There may be a relationship in your life that's an obstacle to growth, and if you need to distance yourself, you'll see why.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tend to the details, Taurus. You have something to accomplish, and it’s best not to delay. Procrastination is part of the human condition, and the trick to getting things done is to begin with the first step.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You know what you want, and that is more romance. Today's love may feel imperfect but there are ways to see how to make things work better for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A family situation may come to a head. You may feel as though your world is ready to change. Getting everyone on the same page can still be challenging; give people time to adjust.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Difficult conversations are needed. You have something valuable to share, and the timing may not feel perfect. Waiting too long may not be the answer; start somewhere.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Count your blessing. You got to where you are now through responsibility and patience. It's always good to take inventory of your time and see where you can improve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Think about yourself from time to time. There's a difference between compromise and being a martyr. Don't give up more than is healthy, as it can lead to resentment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

An argument that keeps coming up is a stalemate. There isn't much left to say, and not getting anywhere each time only causes more frustration. Find a different angle or opt-out of the conversation altogether.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends are a gift. You may have one friend that stands out above all the rest; be sure to nurture that one the most as it provides you with the most love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A work-related matter may come to a head. It's important to be upfront but also to take a gentle approach. A kind word helps to reduce tensions and keeps you in a positive light.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Study life. There are many books and other resources to gain the wisdom and knowledge you need today. Be willing to explore more than your own experiences ,

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ask for what you need. When you lend something out, it's important to get it back. If you're waiting for the other person to remember, don't be afraid to remind them or ask for what you want returned.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.