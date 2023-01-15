The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships For The Week Of January 16 - 22, 2023

The next week is big as the two remaining planets, Mercury and Uranus, turn direct.

Mercury will turn direct into Capricorn on the 18th and Uranus over Taurus on the 22nd.

From this point until April, all planets will be directed, which means you will no longer be able to blame your avoidance or unhealthy decisions on astrology.

It is time to take stock of what it is, to see things for what they truly are and allow yourself to understand that love should not feel like a puzzle piece you are trying to make fit. It either does, or it does not.

You often will need to feel what this experience is like to understand and learn more about love, but this week has the recipe for moving ahead and declaring your freedom.

Mercury direct brings greater understanding and clarity to the stability of your relationship. In contrast, Uranus direct may bring the explosion of everything you have been trying to keep under wraps or avoid.

It is a week of embracing changes, making decisions, and speaking the truth.

At a certain point, you can understand why forcing anything only ends up taking you away from what is meant for you.

The decision is clear when you finally see the truth of everything, including your values and needs.

RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For January 16 - 22, 2023

You can never again sacrifice yourself for another, even if it feels like love.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships for the week of January 16 - 22, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, has been moving through its sign since 2018, bringing many changes to yourself and your life. The Great Awakener has been retrograded since August, which has stalled many changes you have contemplated taking. Retrograde periods are usually a time for quiet reflection and more internal work; in this case, instead of making those changes to your relationship status, you have been asked to go within. In the week ahead, though, Uranus finally turns direct, which means that those romantic issues will no longer be ignored.

When Uranus finally turns direct, it can feel like everything you have been suppressing suddenly can no longer be held back, so things tend to move more quickly around this time. Uranus in Taurus represents changes and structures related to your sense of self. This break is coming because it is one that you have outgrown. What you and your partner want is no longer in alignment, and while it does not mean the whole relationship is bad, it has made it impossible to continue.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mercury has been in Capricorn since early December and turned retrograde just before the end of the year. Mercury is the planet that rules the mind, governing both thoughts and communication with others. In Capricorn, Mercury's zodiac sign has been concerned about the stability and security of different situations and relationships within your life.

Mercury being in Capricorn means that you have been reflecting on how you communicate and establish connections within your own life. This is an interesting area for you because while you use logic to achieve success often, your emotions can tend to be left out of the equation. During this time, you have been asked to focus more on how you feel about something than what you think.

This has brought a different awareness for you regarding your romantic relationship. Suppose you have been struggling to advocate for yourself in your connection or even being in the position to trust your feelings.

In that case, Mercury direct could bring an end not just to its retrograde but to your relationship. While Mercury Retrograde often brings up relationship issues, it is always best to wait until after it's direct to end it or come to any conclusions officially. Now that it is, it is time to trust yourself, your feelings, and all.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In the week ahead, both planets turning direct, Mercury and Uranus, will bring some rocky moments to your relationships. For you, the main story this month was Mars finally turning direct within your zodiac sign, changing the energetic restrictions since October.

Mars retrograde within your sign provided a lot of limitations on feeling like you could move ahead, so although it turned direct last week, the days ahead will make all the difference. Mercury has been retrograde in Capricorn since the end of December, bringing reflection and challenges to themes involving intimacy and transformation within your relationship. Uranus in Taurus is digging through the depths of your subconscious, bringing important matters to light.

This week both planets will turn direct, which means that it is not just about finally addressing some relationship matter that you have had to keep to yourself for the past few months but also that something unexpected will arise.

Whatever Uranus touches tends to blow up a bit when it turns direct, so this energy around your life that governs the hidden and unconscious means either a surprise ah-ha moment of your own or the shocking declaration of another. Just make sure you are being real with yourself about whatever is ending, and do not fall into the trap of romanticizing any loss you might feel.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It is hard to focus on romantic matters when so much is happening in your life. You experienced Jupiter and Juno crossing into your sign in the past few weeks. Mars, your ruling planet, turns direct in Gemini, highlighting communication issues.

Mercury and Uranus are turning direct this week, and there will be a strong focus on career and financial matters. By February, you will have many planets within your sign, including Venus, so there will be changes and improvements if you create space for that.

There is a break-up or separation that would have already begun to take place or will soon as you are experiencing a big return to your true self this year and, with it harnessing the power of your authenticity.

But while it may be hard to believe, there is something better that will be coming in. Right now, you need to focus on what you are being called, which this week is anything but love.

This may drive more of a wedge within your relationship or even provide that final straw moment, but this is also about handling things you need to for yourself. Mercury direct will bring clarity and movement to your career.

In contrast, Uranus direct in Taurus will bring changes and surprises to what and who you value, including relationships and finances. You can use this time to take care of what you need to and trust that the person and relationship truly meant for you cannot be lost.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.