The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, January 13, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, January 13, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Don't you love a bright and sunny day?

When today's Moon leaves Virgo, an earth sign, to enter the airy nature of wanderlusting Libra, we get a taste of love that is sweet and sensational for our senses.

Like a feather in the wind, we may feel unable to settle into only one thing.

But a bit of indecisiveness is a wonderful change from the deep earthly groundedness of the Moon in Virgo and a Capricorn Sun.

Today, we can keep our feet on the ground but let our imaginations soar through the clouds.

Read on to find out more and how this affects your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, January 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your social life awaits, Aries. You've spent the last few days getting things nice and tidy, so now it's time to reward you for good behavior. The Moon enters Libra, your sector of partnerships — both romantic and business-oriented.

It's time to put your feelers out to connect positively with friends and a boss or supervisor. Things work nicely for you, and if any negative energy needs to be handled, you're fair-minded and interested in finding compromising solutions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The next few days are perfect for 'getting the job done' as the Moon enters your sister sign, Libra. The energy of a Libra Moon brings attention to your sector of health.

If you have a few appointments you need to set or want to jot down the menu and grocery shopping list, today and tomorrow are prime for putting this in order.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are a charming lover for the next few days when the Moon enters an air sign. Your flirtatious side comes out in full gear.

From sweet texts sent with sincere emotion to giving your partner a long hug at the end of the work day, your teddy bear side is expressed and ready to show some love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A family meeting may sound like something you'd see on TV, but it's a practice that can be fun to implement in your own home.

You can order a pizza and have everyone meet around the table to discuss chores, bedtime and scheduling arrangements or anything else that needs to be reworked now that the new year is here.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love to hear positive feedback, Leo, and today's great conversation includes a few compliments are on the calendar. It's that time of the month when the Moon is in your communication sector. Sending positive feeding back to others via text or email or saying something kind and sincere can be a way to start the day off right.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Financial balance is something on your mind at the start of the year. Getting things in order and knowing what is coming in and what expenses have money going out is a top priority.

Today's Libra Moon has you balanced and clear mentally and also emotionally. It's a great day to set time aside to review your income and determine what you need to do to hit your savings goal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's all about you, Libra; as the Moon enters your zodiac sign, you get a boost of energy that invites you to focus on what you need to get done this week. Do you need to sort through old clothing and plan your next wardrobe purchases?

Do you have your upcoming nail appointment set? Focus on the little things that have to get done but also make you feel like a million bucks.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes people consider you to be a grudge holder, but the next few days, you're not interested in rehashing old drama; you want to move on. Your mind is focused on being at ease within yourself and the world around you. When it comes to gossip or discussing something stressful, you will gladly opt-out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's nice when you have a good friend in your life who can turn a negative situation into a positive one.

Today, someone who sees your world in a unique way has an opportunity to speak life and give you a strong sense of hope and love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You find that right work-life balance you crave, Capricorn. It's lunch breaks and leaving on time. You won't want to throw off your personal time for the sake of overworking. It's time to set those boundaries high.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When was the last time you read a really good book? Even if you don't have time to read, pick up a title on audible to listen on your drive to work or while doing chores around the house.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to update your passwords and all your privacy settings on your phone and computer.

The Moon enters your sector of secrets and shared resources. When the Moon is in Libra, it's a great time to check your login history, pull up a credit report and check your Google safety and security settings to make sure everything is locked down tight and secure from hackers.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.