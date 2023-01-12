The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, January 13, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, January 13, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

One of the toughest transits we've endured for the last several months has finally begun to loosen its grasp on how we think and feel. Mars, the planet that rules passion, drive, determination and motivation, was retrograde in the thinking sign of Gemini, but now we are in the shadow period.

Expect to see a return to themes that relate to your love life back in October of 2022.

Retrograde energy in Gemini has churned our emotions and thoughts about singleness, commitment, and a desire to connect with a person on a mental and emotional level—not only physically.

For some zodiac signs, this means letting go of fears—fear of being alone and a fear of commitment. With Mars no longer direct, many zodiac signs will finally resolve to be happy where they are until something captures their attention to make them decide to change.

Love needs to make sense for us now to move the dial forward.

What does this mean for your zodiac sign in the area of love and relationships? You can read your love horoscope for Friday to find out more.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 13, 2023:

Aries

You've always been the type to shoot from the hip when it comes to telling someone how you feel; whether it's said nice enough can be left to discussion. However, Mars retrograde was a burden, and now that it's over, you'll feel much better about opening up about your thoughts, feelings, and so much more. Let out a big sigh of relief. It's about time!

Taurus

Today's good news in love comes with Mars in your money and personal property sector. While this may not seem romantic for you, going out involves expenses, and you've been closely monitoring your pocketbook for a few months. Now that money can begin to flow again in the right direction, thanks to Mars direct, you can let loose a bit more. You'll be ready to order whatever you want on the menu and tip big.

Gemini

There's something to be said about the planet Mars being in your zodiac sign for the last several months. You have hit a few blocks in love: bad timing, miscommunication and internal frustration. But now that things are beginning to lighten up, you'll realize you missed a few things. You're ready to take action toward someone you care for. Where you seemed distant and cold, you're hot and ready for love.

Cancer

You are a bit tougher than others give you credit for, and hot tears over an ex-lover have not been on your to-do list for a long time. However, the coals of anger get stoked when they try to text or break through the blocking you set up on social media. An ex coming around after all this time can be like salt to an open wound. How dare they think you'd take them back? You might think about it, but you are ready to say that you're done without one tear left to cry.

Leo

You are ready to leave the past behind you and hang out with your good friends. There's something about being single and having a few other single friends that give you the desire to go out and have fun. Even if you make the night an early one to turn in, chatting it up with a few besties on IG is a great way to share the love for tonight.

Virgo

Work is hitting a certain flow, and now that you have a new passion project lined up, you're ready to channel your energy in a productive direction. This may mean you'll give love and romance the backseat for a bit. You've got bigger fish to fry and an affair or a maybe relationship is not on the menu for today.

Libra

You've been thinking an awful lot during Mars retrograde. You've thought about the past. You've questioned the future. The present has felt uncertain, so romance was not something to pursue.

Life did not feel settled enough for you. But now, with a few loose ends seeming to tie up nicely, you might stick your piggy toe back into the dating watering hole to see what it's all about.

Scorpio

Nothing burns into you more than sensing a secret crush is in your life. You know they won't confess to how they truly feel. Their fear of rejection is too strong right now.

They can hide their deep emotions for now; perhaps when Mercury retrograde ends, the courage to open up and reveal their heart will be found.

The good news is that this delay buys you some time to decide if you like them too, because right now, you may be unsure.

Sagittarius

Love felt so distant for you, but things are starting to ramp up again in your romantic life.

You may have one or two love interests and need to decide which person to date (or not). It's too early for this year's hot girl summer to start, but knowing you've got options feels pretty nice, doesn't it, Sag?

Capricorn

You prefer to have all your priorities lined up when you are about to get involved with someone, especially after a breakup. It's time to get fit and hit the gym. You want to work on self-love before you commit your time and energy to someone else.

Aquarius

Romance seems to be in the air. You're getting lots of attention from people in the world around you.

This is a great time to re-open your dating app and put your feelers out to see who you link with.

You know better than to let your self-esteem get wrapped up on likes or swypes. But, you may be pleasantly surprised. Mars direct means you may be luckier than you had imagined — and meet your soulmate.

Pisces

The family may be asking when is the wedding date. You're unsure if you ever want to tie the knot, now or in the future.

You're enjoying this dating phase, so why complicate things more than necessary? There's no reason to rush into anything when what you have now is working just fine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.