Welcome to the weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs starting January 16 - 22, 2023.

We've made it to the middle of January, folks, and that has to mean something good, right?

If we are to honor the week's 'big stars,' we would have to shout about the fact that it is during this week that Mercury goes direct after a retrograde period that crossed us over into this new year and the welcoming of Aquarius season, heading our way on the 20th of the month. This week!

While these transits bring us a certain kind of freedom and relief, they are positioned between several other 'less glamorous' transits, and one or two might even be considered...dismal. For every forward move we make, we might be tempted to drop behind, as our confidence will be tested, and some of us might not pass that test. However, there is a very specific 'tone' to the week, leading to success.

While we may have a great week, getting to the 'great' part will be where the work comes in. In other words, this week brings us the idea of self-effort being the key to all successful moves.

Nothing is dropping into our laps, and while it may not be a particularly difficult week, because of transits like Moon square Venus, Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars, our successes will be paved in hard-learned lessons.

We will earn our happiness this week. We will work for our success. It's not dropping out of the sky, meaning we must do it all for ourselves. Not a terrible lesson, at that.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For January 16 - 22, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nothing moves fast enough for you this week. Because you are super hyped about positivity and progress, you'll want to throw yourself headlong into whatever creative project suits your fancy.

What puts you off this week is that even though you have great intentions and plans, nobody around you seems capable of moving at the pace you need for them to move, and this frustrates you. This week is dedicated to you waiting for other people to catch up. It sounds like Mercury retrograde wants one more round with you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may be learning a lesson the hard way this week, Taurus, as it seems you may get caught up in something you cannot handle. You may have wanted to show off or pretend that you are an expert in a field that you are somewhat clueless in, and what's going to happen is that you will be called out and humiliated.

Well, nobody's going to do the humiliating, but you will feel embarrassed nonetheless. It's a week for humility, Taurus, and while it may sting, you'll get what's going on.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Here's a week where you require silence, concentration and privacy, as you feel like your creative juices are all a-flowin' and whatever you're on to will be good.

You'll get what you need, but the week will bring maddening obstacles and interventions you do NOT need. You feel good, artistic and driven; now, your only problem will be finding one day alone when you can complete what you've started.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, at least somebody will make money this week, Cancer, and congratulations on that. You are diligent and attentive at your job this week. You have something in mind and need to save for it; this week, you will find little getting in your way.

You have your eyes on the prize, which is your hard-earned paycheck. You will find virtually no temptation to spend this week, so the money you save will feel like winning the lottery. Stay on track, and keep it going!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be asked to prove yourself this week, as it looks like you've been 'chosen' for some project, and they still need you to prove yourself. That will be a no-brainer for you, Leo, as you already know you have whatever it takes and that the job/project/plan is practically meant for you.

And the great part is that you are correct; you will get this opportunity and excel. You are the right person to fit the bill, and your show of strength and confidence lets 'them' know they've chosen wisely.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Here's a week you may remember, Virgo. While the rest of the world is getting their lives together and finally feeling 'ready' for the new year, you're still in the mood to party and set the world on fire.

You feel strong but pushy, and you will probably end up recruiting friends along the way; you need to be surrounded by people who don't care about...anything this week. You will break rules and walk away unperturbed. You are Virgo's ultimate adversary this week, and your presence will leave a mark.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week is a little hard for you because you are about to experience something you don't appreciate: boredom. Whatever happened to get you to this place is something you don't understand, but you do know that this is not what you want, and it doesn't look like you're going to get whatever it is that you want until the week is out.

That means waiting. Waiting, thinking, and hoping for the week to end. There is nothing to do, Libra. This week does not shine like a diamond; it merely pulses like a clam in a shell. Blegh.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's all about the decision, Scorpio, and once again, you'll have to make a few important ones during the week. What is it with you and the decisions? You always have something you need to sacrifice to let something else shine.

This week has you favoring two items, one of which you cannot have. These 'items' may not be materialistic, either...this could be a choice in people, and that could mean romantic or platonic...or work-related. One thing is certain: you will need to get rid of one if you are to have the other.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week has you making an 'executive' decision to walk away from something you have deemed inferior. You've worked hard, Sagittarius, and you are a super-producer — you don't stop working.

However, you have come to recognize that some of the work you do, some of the products you put out...is unnecessary and even a little bit dull to create. You need the thrills, and you want them fast. This week will have you walking away from something that could have seen success but could have been more exciting.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you are very kind, you will attempt to come to the aid of someone who apparently needs your help this week. To do your very best, you will be able to bring the needed comfort, but your advice to this person will be off base.

Because you are not the person you are advising, you do not know what they are going through, so when you give 'one size fits all' advice, you need to understand that, in this case, something more specific is needed. You will be appreciated, nonetheless, for your efforts.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Perhaps because Aquarius season is just about to begin, you feel it's as good a time as any for purchasing something fun and...irresponsible.

You want to throw caution to the breeze and do what you've always wanted: take a chance on something everyone advises you against. That's so perfect for you, Aquarius, to not care what others want of you. It's almost your birthday, and in your world, every day is a celebration of your birth.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your hands are tied this week, Pisces. If you thought you could manipulate something into happening, it appears that other factors are at play here that are meant to stand in your way.

You won't be able to move forward because you are obligated to stay where you are. You fear that your inability to move will become your new lifestyle; this infuriates you. You need constant refreshing, and it seems that during this week, you are stuck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.