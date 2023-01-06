The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 7, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, January 7, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

After a long work week this Saturday, fuzzy blankets and home comforts are in store. The Moon is in Cancer, which brings us to the Chariot tarot card, which relates to holding on until the work is done.

We have the energy of a 5, the Freedom Seeker, for today's numerology. What does this day hold for you?

Find out by reading your tarot card.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

It's not easy to say goodbye to someone you thought was the one for you. Sometimes you meet a special person to help you see what it is that you needed but the obstacles reveal what you must do to be the person you need to be right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

There will be people who try your patience. You may not always be able to detach yourself from a stressful situation, but with time and practice you can get better at letting go of the need to speak your peace. Sometimes words unspoken are better than saying what you feel in the heat of a moment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You have a lot of self-control today, even when you feel as though your heart is torn in two. You see the gain in front of you by waiting for the right moment to arrive. Your wisdom helps you more than you realize.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

The group is not always right. Sometimes being the lone wolf crying in the night is hard to do, but hang in there, Cancer. They will come around.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Your ideas are brilliant. Today you may find yourself with a nugget of ingenuity. Write down your thoughts and see where they go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

it's a wonderful day to be creative. Sometimes the vibe to make art is there and you need to give into it. Plan a date with yourself to paint, draw or bake and make something that you feel proud of.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Do that one thing that you've been saying you'll do. There's an item on your to-do list that has been lingering there for a long time. Today make it a priority and accomplish it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

There's a reason to remain hyper-diligent. There's a lot of courage and inner strength within you and when life seems to get extra hard, you don't give up. This is why the weekend ends strong, and it's because of your mindset.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You've earned what you receive. Your hard work will not go unrewarded, Sagittarius. You have been giving extra and going above and beyond. The boss notices and it won't be without some type of reward for all you have done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

This is a moment of truth. That one instinctual feeling you've had in your heart is the gut reaction to follow. When you know it's right, you just know. There's no fear or need to worry.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

There is a fork at the end of this road, and you have to make a decision about which path you will take. One path may be a career that you love with less money, and the other may be one you don't like as much but with more. The choice is yours. Which will make you happiest?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

A group project goes well today. Team work is essential today. When everyone puts forth their strengths and minimizes weaknesses, amazing things can happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.