The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 8, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, January 8, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You've sharpened the skills you need to take your career to the next level. Now it is time for you to search for opportunities and companies that match your skill set.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Time to think differently, Taurus. Build a nest for yourself. You have spent a lot of time investing in others, but now it is time to invest in yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You have a lot to offer the right person. It can seem as though you're meeting a string of wrong matches. But be patient, Gemini; the person who is perfect for you will see how wonderful you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You're a person of action. Today, you're ready to take the first step in a new direction.

At first, change can seem scary, but the desire to go forward is what helps you make the first move.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

When too many people try to tell you what to think or how to feel, you begin to experience high overwhelmed and worried.

Today, tap into your inner voice and silence those naysaying what you believe can lead to your happiness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have waited long enough for someone to realize what they want in this life finally. There's a point when you have to let them figure their things out without adding to the expense of your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Emotions are complicated things. You may feel many things today without knowing what to make of them. There are times when you only need to have some of the answers. Rest and know they will come when the timing is right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's time to put things into a schedule and get organized. The weekend is the perfect time for you to do an assessment of your month. Give yourself room to review emails and your schedule to jump start the week starting Monday.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Nurture the little things. Sometimes it is good to splurge on items that make your life easier. Buy the organizer. Get the things that you know help to save you some time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You're a loving soul with a giving spirit. You have a wonderful, caring heart ready to open wide to receive someone with all your soul. Sometimes love like this is hard for others to receive and it takes time to show them your genuine nature.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

It's a busy day with a lot of bumps along the way. Be patient with yourself and others as the pace is quick and it can be hard to keep up with all that needs to be done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Do the one thing you need to do to make the life you want to happen. Focus on the action steps you know are needed and remove barriers that block your progress.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.