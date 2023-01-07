The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 8, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, January 8, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. The Moon leaves Cancer to enter Leo.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, January 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Color your world, Aries. The Moon enters your sector of creativity and play, so make today special. Do something fun and artsy. Let your inner artist come out for a fun and expressive afternoon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, you are loud and proud when the Moon activates your home and family sector. You're sure to be expressive and lively by displaying lots of love and adoration for the people in your life that matter most to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Humblebrag away, Gemini. Today's filled with words of kindness and a few pats on the back for yourself. You're set to be the cheerleader of the group, for yourself and others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a sale out there somewhere for you, Cancer. If you've got the itch for some retail therapy, put going out window shopping at your favorite mall at the top of your to-do list. You might find the perfect outfit for a bargain steal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Let your freak flag fly high, and do what makes you feel good inside and out. Make today a time when you celebrate your amazingness. Have fun this weekend while the Moon is in your zodiac sign.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to hit the block feature on your phone, delete old messages, and let go of the toxic energy that's hurt your heart this week. You're ready to clean the slate and start over again for a power-packed weekend. Your courage is growing, Virgo, and you're ready to demand the respect you deserve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's someone out there who loves it when you're around because you always know what to say to make the blues go bye-bye. Today, an invite from a good friend may be the start of a fun adventure. This is no time to be a homebody. Go out and explore.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You possess growth potential inside of you, and you are ready to see the fruits of your labor come to life. You may have brought home work from the office. If you catch yourself pulling the midnight oil to get through some projects, remember to include some personal time to relax.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love to read, and today the best books on spirituality, philosophy, and the occult are available as audiobooks. Why limit your educational craving by the time you can sit and digest a book cover to cover? Listen to one while you work, exercise or are out running a few errands.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are a giver, but you're not one who needs to hear praise for the type of gift you have given or when you are charitable for a good cause.

Today, you may issue an anonymous donation to someone in need, and when it feels right, you will.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today you show your best side to a special person whom you have your heart set on. The day is perfect for establishing a great connection and making the right impression.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take pride in your work, as you get quite a few loose ends tied up before the workweek. You won't want to cut any corners to make good time. Instead, you're taking time to do a top-notch job and excel at the things you have set your mind to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.