The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Heal From Heartache During The Moon In Leo, January 7 - 9, 2023

Today, we have the Moon in the zodiac sign of Leo, and this is good news for many of us, as it has the power to put us in touch with certain realities...the kind we may have been trying not to look at for a while now.

Because the Moon in Leo has healing abilities, we who have been putting off well-deserved healing may finally be ready to let it happen. Ironically, we stall when it comes to healing our hearts, yet...we do. It's as if we want one last run-in with heartache, so we hang on until our fingers break.

While the Moon is in Leo, we may find that the time is right; it's now or never, and we want to heal. We've seen heartache and tears; we've cried a river for people who barely remember our names; we've carried around the grudges and resentments, and all of it has become too much.

It is time, and the Moon in Leo comes to our rescue in the nick of it. If you are up for healing, if your heart has taken enough, and you feel ready to let the sunshine in again, then today is your lucky day. Moon in Leo brings closure. Moon in Leo brings healing energy.

Because it's the new year, many of us do not want to drag along the baggage of previous years; it even feels ridiculous to think about certain people after a while.

We've been needing the right moment to call it quits on their memory, and it looks like today provides the perfect event.

Please take care of this closure. It's not happening, so you can merely acknowledge it; you must let it do its work to be free. Closure is not a state you return from, so grab it while it's here.

The three zodiac signs who heal from heartache during the Moon in Leo on January 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know that you've taken certain memories with you into this new year, and you are equally aware that you don't want them. And why not? Because you actively feel pain if you think of them, and who wants that?

Not you, that's for sure. You've been through your share of heartache, and you've always felt that closure would be a thing that would come naturally as it is not a thing you can force.

Well, you are right, Aries, as today's transit, Moon in Leo, is definitely here to come to your rescue or give you the confidence to do what must be done.

You do not like being weakened by things like memory or heartbreak; the loves of the past are part of the past, and you know it now. You are way too progressive to hold on any longer. The future beckons, and you are there for it. Closure happens.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've started to build a history of resentful thinking; you are now remembering days when you were so upset that the day of remembrance had become part of the upset.

You are compounding days, extending the pain that came with some original heartbreak, and because you haven't found closure, you make that one little memory into a lifetime's worth of memories.

You now have memories of your bad memories; the original act is hardly even important anymore because you've gotten into a rut of negative thinking.

You are extremely fortunate that this transit Moon in Leo favors you and will see you through to the end of your heartache. You know that you have taken it too far and that it's time to let it all go. The good news is that you do. Congratulations on your closure, Cancer. You deserve it.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're funny in so much as when you get something in your mind, you hold on to it like a dog with a bone, and that's exactly what you do with old grudges and/or memories of heartbreak.

You really need a break from this, and you know it. Only recently, you've started to feel as though you have crossed the threshold already, and this nonstop 'ode' to the past is not doing you all that much good.

Not to mention that you are tired of emotional pain. The Moon is in your sign, Leo, and on this day, you will be open to the healing vibrations that come along with this aspect; do yourself a favor and let it do its work. You want closure, right?

So don't look a gift horse in the mouth, as they say. Run with this, Leo. You have an entire life ahead of you; no need to stay in the past. Close that door and move on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.