The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, January 6, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, January 6, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Venus, the planet of love, beauty, partnerships, real estate, and money is at a strong astrological degree. Today, while Venus is in Capricorn, she sits on the 3rd degree of astrology which is associated with Gemini energy.

Venus brings with her the desire to connect emotionally, but also intellectually with our loved ones. It's a wonderful day for gathering friends and conversing with our partner about problems, solutions, up-coming plans, and our dreams for the future.

Read on to find out more, by your zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 06, 2023:

Aries

You have the skills to make things better. A relational problem gets so complicated when you aren't sure how to approach the tangled web of personalities and opinions.

But, take a step aside and view things from a detached view. Discover your own heart and try to see things from both your and your partner's point of view.

Taurus

Have faith, Taurus. The Full Moon can trigger deep emotions on so many levels. But trust love.

Every relationship goes through seasons, and people often need space to figure their feelings out.

Gemini

When was the last time you connected deeply with your partner? It may be time to plan a date night where you can chat about life and reconnect like you used to do.

Perhaps a sweet little intimate restaurant will make the perfect place to spark that loving feeling once again.

Cancer

Love starts with you. When you are tired or feeling lonely and unrested it's hard to give to others.

You need your own love cup refilled. Self-care is needed, Cancer. Love on yourself and give yourself the joy of me-time.

Leo

Small things can be so therapeutic and calming for you. Write a love note.

Give yourself a moment to choose the right words to show you care. Today, give special attention to the little things that help you to be grounded and connected.

Virgo

You can be a bit on the conservative side, but today it's you who decides to take initiative in a potential relationship.

Flirting by text can be hard to resist. Send a xoxo or a kissing selfie to show your sincere interest.

Libra

Family historians are important, and remembering and telling your legacy is one way to demonstrate your love for those you love.

There is no better time than now to write down the funny and not-so-funny memories, recipes, and sayings you think others would appreciate.

Scorpio

In addition to staying in touch through social media, physical cards are also a great way to stay in touch with distant family and friends.

It might be fun to drop a card in the mail to your grandparents or a cousin you know would enjoy hearing from you after a long time.

Sagittarius

Dating can be so expensive and when you are searching for love and going out with different people even more.

It's not the most romantic thought, but consider a budget for your social life. It's better to start the tone realistic and avoid giving off a false impression of what you can or cannot afford to do.

Capricorn

A great way to show your love is to invest time in yourself. Start a new workout routine. Get into a hobby you stopped when you were in a relationship but got busy.

Do things that help you to be happy and to grow more well-rounded as a person.

Aquarius

Breaking up with someone is never easy. You may decide to remain just friends, but a little bit of distance may be what you need to get over the desire to stay in a relationship that you know is not right for you.

Pisces

Work can be a wonderful way to channel some of your energy when you're unsure what you want or need at this time.

You may be in limbo trying to figure out your next steps. Do things that help you to feel positive about where you are now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.