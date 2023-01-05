The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 6, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, January 6, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We often associate the first of the year as being the moment of clarity where we sort through all our old things and start to focus on creating the new life we want to live.

The Moon's lunar phases were once used in ancient times to signal fresh starts as the release of the moonlight from one zodiac sign season ushered in the next.

For pagans who practice the tarot, the Full Moon is an opportunity to let go of emotions that relate to the sign the Sun is in. Currently, the Sun is in Capricorn, which rules reputation and career matters.

So, perhaps there is a negative workplace situation or job that you loathe that needs to be reevaluated.

You might decide it's time to go back to school or apply for a new role in the company to change departments or get to do something you like more than what it is you are doing now.

Whatever the day holds for you, there are a few practices associated with Full Moon energy:

—Take a moon bath

—Making moon water

—Cleansing tarot cards

—Meditating

One of the simplest Full Moon rituals to try is writing down painful things on a piece of paper and burning them as a resolve to let go.

You don't need to rush out to the store to purchase sage to clear your home's energy, too. You can open a window to let in fresh air or choose to light your favorite candle scent and enjoy the moment.

Here's what your zodiac sign's tarot card reading has in store for today's Full Moon in Cancer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

This is your time to shine, Aries. The world can be quite competitive, so if you're used to hanging out in the background today allow yourself to stand out from the crowd.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are not always meant to be broken. Sometimes the way things are done works just fine and it's best to go with the flow. Today, test the waters to see what's best for your situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation hits hard today. You have a few things that may be in the way of you making progress. Don't let yourself be pulled back to the past that you left behind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have the talents and skills you need to manage any problem you face. You may feel overwhelmed and defeated at times, but when you stop to think of what to do, you'll find the strength and courage you need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: the Tower

Use your time wisely. Today, you may find that trouble comes out of the blue, but because of your smart thinking, you get out of things fast and without much fanfare.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

Change is good. You are ready to experience a different period if your life.

The first step is to close the book on this chapter and then allow yourself to begin a new store.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Intuition never fails. Don't second-guess yourself. Your gut sends a clear signal. When you overthink things, you may override your instincts and throw your gut off.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Good luck comes to you by way of your hard work and effort.

You have been doing what needs to be done, and now you get the benefit of reaping what you have sown.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. When you are striving to reach a goal in life, you'll have many times when you want to quit and throw in the towel.

Don't give in to those thoughts. This uphill climb is what will lead you to victory.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are rushing ahead, not heeding advice or paying attention to what you once knew. What's ahead of you is all you are thinking about. There is nothing you want more than to reach your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

There are great things coming your way. You're about to get the results you longed for and the prize that you have earned.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

People can be sneaky at times. When you sense someone isn't being 100 percent truthful to you, consider that maybe there's a real reason why you are feeling that way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.