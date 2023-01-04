The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, January 5, 2023

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, January 5, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun spends the day in Capricorn where it continues until the middle of the month.

The Moon leaves Gemini to enter sweet Cancer where we start to prepare for the Full Moon energy's release.

Things start to shift and we can feel it outside our world and within ourselves.

Awareness grows, and here's what is in store for each zodiac sign starting on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, January 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's 'one of those days,' Aries where all you want to do after work is go home and curl up on the sofa to watch a show and dig into a pint of ice cream.

There's nothing wrong with enjoying some peace and quiet after a long, busy day. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's hard to talk to someone about things that you know could cause an argument or create problems in your relationship.

Topics may be off the table for discussion, and there can be a lot of reasons why.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

People can get a bit weird when it comes to who gets what in relation to property and money.

Attachment to things that trigger sentimental emotions can be hard to work around, and it may require stepping back to allow tempers to cool.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in your sign is asking you to focus on yourself, but a square to growth-oriented Jupiter in your sector of relationships is saying to do things for others.

All this adds up to power and control issues. If they manifest their ugly head, it can be an intense time but this too shall pass.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

One way to get over something is to work your way through it.

Doing things, keeping your mind busy, and getting your life organized is the perfect way to clear your mind and put your energy to positive use.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today holds the potential to be an inspiring day full of hope and gratitude. Your friendships come alive.

You're living your best life. There are so many things to be thankful for, Virgo, and you will feel the happiness you have wanted to experience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today may bring you a work-from-home day or an opportunity to get a lot of things done in your nest.

The cool weather makes it the perfect time to put on a pot of chili or soup and work through paperwork while listening to a podcast or television.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Writing things down on paper and getting intentional with your life sounds so easy until you have to actually do it. You need discipline and that's where technology can help you today. Set a reminder. Set your Alexa to prompt you to keep a schedule at the same time each day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One last straw, Sagittarius. You knew that this relationship was hanging by a thread, but it can come as a surprise at how soon a single moment can have the whole relationship toppling down to the ground. You may be big and gracious enough to forgive, but the forgetting part...much harder.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to do something good just for yourself. Make a promise to work through any obstacles in the way of your me-time.

Then, when you have blocked off a few hours for yourself, commit to using it without getting distracted by mundane, unimportant things.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past is a wonderful teacher, and there are few schools as academic as the school of hard knocks. A lesson is coming to you, Aquarius that will define all of the year, and it can help you to focus your energy. on one thing to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

For the love of friendship, Pisces, you're creative, open-minded, and ready to experience the magic of life. it's time to escape into something fun and adventurous even if you simply get lost from the comfort of your own home to watch television with a bestie.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.