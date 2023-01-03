The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, January 4, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, December 4, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 04, 2023:

Aries

Love takes you to new heights that take time to reach. A tough patch can be a blessing, although it can seem like forever to get back to the magic where your love first started.

What matters is that you both desire to get to know one another better and grow closer together through the highs and the lows.

Taurus

Intimacy is more than sensual, it's letting someone see into your heart. After being hurt so many times in the past it can be hard to trust again.

The right person will be like a key in the lock turning things around and helping you to see you're ready to try again.

Gemini

Think about yourself, but also remember to consider the other person's needs, too.

Empathy is so important to a relationship, and every test you go through as a couple gives you a chance to learn how to deepen your understanding of what it means to love unconditionally.

Cancer

There's so much more to love than what you are experiencing at this moment. In fact, you're only beginning to scratch the surface.

The edges of a person can show when you are beginning to pull back their protective layers, but with love and kindness, you see their heart soften.

Leo

Falling in love is both scary and healing.

There's a part of you that feels out of control, but at the same time, you discover how brave and marvelous romance can be with the right person.

Virgo

Letting someone into your heart is a step in the right direction. You were made to love and experience the beautiful transformation of being with someone.

If you always say you're better off single when inside you want to be part of a couple, you hold yourself back from the dream you want.

Libra

Someone is so thankful for your presence in their life. It's not easy to let someone know how much you need or love them.

When you hear their words of affection it can have you guessing if they are for real. In time, you'll see their level of sincerity.

Scorpio

Letting go of fear is one of the most amazing things you'll ever do in your lifetime.

When you let go of worry you realize that no matter what you face in life you have the strength and courage to overcome.

Sagittarius

You're ready to commit yourself to someone special, and they have waited for this moment for a very long time.

Friendship and companionship is an amazing thing to build an entire relationship on; it's special and shows why your romance is one built to last.

Capricorn

Two people becoming one does not mean you lose yourself, but it can mean you discover parts of you that you didn't know were there. Each person works like a type of mirror that reflects your best and least favorite traits helping you to be a better person.

Aquarius

You put on a good show to the world when you are tough and assertive, but deep down inside is a gentle spirit who longs to be loved and cherished. Today, give in to the softer side of yourself that you hide from the world.

Pisces

Your relationship needs room to grow. It's great to be around friends and family, but there are times when you simply need to be alone with just the two of you. A little get-away-time can be a wonderful change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.