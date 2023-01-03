The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 4, 2023

It's kind of hard to go wrong in love on a day when Venus sextile Jupiter is in the sky.

Venus sextile ANYTHING is good, but having Jupiter as the choice of the day is super special, because no planet gets the job done as well as Jupiter, meaning, hope springs eternal during this transit, and in love, that's all we need: hope.

Today brings hope, passion, beauty, and the promise of harmony...and perhaps many more years of just that.

Today is really about getting down to business and doing what is needed, within the context of the love relationship. We're in it to win it, and so, we need to show up for the game, so to speak.

This is the day when those of us who are already in relationships figure that it's now or never: we need to say what's on our minds now, as this is the beginning of a new year. We feel a very strong urge to get things done on this day so that we can move on in peace.

There will be much cuddling on this day, as the entire day is not going to go to confronting our partners and ironing out our issues. We can do that right at the top and then proceed with the rest of the day's fun, as it promises to be a lot of fun indeed.

The most remarkable part about this lucky-in-love day is the ease that both parties feel when together. There is no strain, no pressure; we do what we want to do today, and we do it together...beautifully.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 4, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may not always get what you want, but you certainly do get what you need and on this day, January 4, 2023, you will be relishing the idea that you are about to get something...or rather, someone that you really want. Right now, this may not be about long-term commitment.

You simply want to get out there again as you've been delayed by 'circumstances'. It seems that during Venus sextile Jupiter, 'circumstances' are now old news and you are tired of supported ancient history, meaning...your ex. No more ex. Ex is gone, baby, gone and you are glad of it.

It might not have been easy, but now that the new year is upon us, you're feeling happy about your freedom and the ability to choose. You've made your choice...now go after it, Ram-bo! Let 'em know who's boss.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your ruling planet, Venus, has a message for you today, and that message is, "love unconditionally." You are only too happy to make lovingkindness your goal for the day, and you are even happier to share the good vibes with your mate, who is always on your side, no matter what.

With Venus sextile Jupiter at the helm, we ALL can take some comfort in the idea that love exists for everyone, and that if we have somehow stumbled on to something as good as what you have, Taurus, then we need to honor that relationship with our entire lives.

Now, this might not be anything special to you, as every day is filled with lovingkindness, but! During Venus sextile Jupiter, there will be the added dimension of hope and future plans in the making. You have found yourself one helluva compatible mate, Taurus. Good for you.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It seems that your 'honesty is the best policy' thing has worked. In fact, many of your life lessons are now flourishing as workable options, as you have gone through so much to get to the place where you are, right now. In love, everything's coming up Gemini today, as Venus sextile Jupiter works hard to make sure you know exactly how lucky you really are.

Could it possibly be? Could you really be on your way to having a great, romantic relationship? Could this be the one that doesn't end in cruel words and unbearable heartbreak?

Yes, it could, Gemini. Today is the day when you break free of the failed state of mind that you've dragged with you all of your life. This freedom allows you to figure out who you really are, and in doing that, you are now able to give someone your heart for real.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.