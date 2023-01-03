The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 4, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Balance in all things, Aries. When you're out in the world 'making things happen' that is you using your masculine energy.

When you get home, relax. Tap into your softer side...relax and unwind. In your personal space, you have nothing to prove.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Lover beware. Red flags aren't something to ignore or take lightly.

You're trying to find the best person for you, so why settle for anyone who is showing their dark side from the start? You deserve better, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Be yourself, Gemini. In a world where everyone is trying hard to fit in, be liked or adored, just be who you are born to be.

The right person will find all you possess perfect for them, including your flaws.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Invest your time as wisely as you can. Sometimes people spend moments doing things that really don't matter in the long run.

You want to be mindful of your personal energy reserve. You get only so much, so expend it on the things that build you and your life up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It's so hard to decide who you want to be in a committed relationship.

Dating is fun when you're first getting to know different people, but after a while, you can tell who you have made a connection with. It might be time to delete the dating apps and focus on this one person.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Wherever you are right now financially, you can continue to build your wealth.

It all starts with your daily choices. If you don't have a handle on your spending, use this week to figure things out and know where it is that you stand.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Something unexpected and good can come out of a dark period in your life.

There were either lessons to learn or a mindset that needed to be fine-tuned.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are surrounded by good, quality people who want to love and support your goals and dreams.

Sometimes their way of expressing support comes across as overprotective. But their heart is in the right place, even if the delivery is rough.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You may feel hurt and beaten down; perhaps defeated because at the end of the day you want to be loved and a person you cared for didn't reciprocate the same energy.

Their decision is not a reflection of your worth. You may not see that now, but soon you will realize it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

There are different ways a person can cheat on your relationship, and it does not have to be physical.

They may spend more time on social media or their work than with you. It hurts, and you are ready for change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life can be full of problems and challenges and when you are met with an unexpected turn of events it can throw the entire week off.

Work on seeing the bright side at the end of each dark tunnel. Remain hopeful and optimistic because this will eventually pass.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented, Pisces. Sometimes you think the magic you create is nothing but it's a special moment and skill.

Every time you do something that no one else can do as well or easily it shows how special you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.