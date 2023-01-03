The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During Venus Sextile Jupiter On January 4, 2023

Today brings out something interesting in our love lives: desperation. During Venus sextile Jupiter, we will most definitely come to terms with the intensity of our love for one special person.

Still, we will go overboard and possibly make fools of ourselves, trying to get them to see it. We want to show that person that we are willing to risk everything for them, but there's a huge chance that all we'll prove is that we are desperate and possibly trying too hard.

Yow, that hurts. What hurts most is that we don't know when to stop; we poke and prod and prove our way into the heart of someone who already loves us and doesn't need this bizarre show of bravado and ardor.

Yet, on this day, January 4, 2023, we feel shaky and neurotic; we have somehow gotten it into our minds that we need to show our partners that we are the one for them. And the negative part of this is that we might feel guilty, and we overcompensate on this day.

What do we feel guilty about? Did we cheat? Did we say something nasty about our favorite person? What's known about today, under the influence of Venus sextile Jupiter, is that we are overdoing it for no good reason whatsoever.

It's like our guilty consciences are talking for us. We risk exposing our dirty little secret by trying to elude the person we love into thinking we're just in a super good mood. Today is about deception and overkill. We want to risk it all because we want our partners to concentrate on something other than our guilty crime. Humans! So complicated!

Three zodiac signs risk everything for love during Venus sextile Jupiter on January 4, 2023:

And this is what happens:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are not and never will be anyone's indentured servant, but there's something about the person you are partnered with that makes you feel you need to prove to them that you are worthy of their love. It's so unlike you to feel this way, and yet, it's a very Aries thing; it shows that Aries is not invulnerable.

On this day during Venus sextile Jupiter, you'll find that you're trying too hard. While all of it seems to be a perfectly nice thing, and all of the gestures you make are lovely, the end product is that you come across as desperate and clingy.

Perhaps you don't want your partner to look too closely, so you create all these 'loving' distractions so they cannot see what's happening. And what is going on, Aries? Did you do something wrong, and now you want to toss around diversions just so your partner doesn't see the truth?

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you've recently had a big fight with the person you are in a relationship with, you may have come across as too harsh or unsympathetic. You may have hurt them unintentionally, but now, on January 4, you feel guilty and want to make it up to them.

During Venus sextile Jupiter, you will be inspired to go out of your way to make your person happy, but it will come off as desperate and 'too much.' Your partner will note this behavior and know exactly why you are acting this way, which won't bother them but will come off as fairly obvious.

You will want to risk everything for their love, but you don't know there is no reason for this. Your partner isn't some sadistic boss; they love you, and they've already forgiven you. You need not risk everything, as everything is excellent now.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's not that you wish to risk everything for love, but it is that you feel that's the only thing that will get the attention of the person you are with. You desperately want them to know that you are unlike the others; you are the superhero, the lasting one, the only true love, and the more you try to prove it, the more insincere you come across as. How can good intentions be wrong?

You are sincere but trying too hard to show it. Eventually, on this day, during Venus sextile Jupiter, you will not only get the attention of your romantic interest, but you will also make them suspicious of you, as they will not understand why you're going through all of this drama. In trying to show them how much you love them, you will show that you are a neurotic mess of neediness instead. Lighten it up, Cancer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.