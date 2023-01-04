The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 4, 2023

An opportunity may come on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and it presents challenges for three zodiac signs, which can add to rough horoscopes on this day.

Tough days require us to stand strong and defend ourselves or state what's on our minds without reservation.

As a result, on January 4, 2023 (believe it or not), our main problem was shyness. WOW. Shyness?

THIS will create a difficult situation for three zodiac signs defined as 'rough?' Oh boy.

Introverts of certain zodiac signs may have to come out into the sunlight today to defend something. This is how the transit Moon trine Saturn affects us; it works on our inability to stand up for ourselves and shows us whether we can get up and do it or not, we suffer the consequences of keeping silent.

This can also affect people's marriages, which could take on the form of repressed emotion. This is the day to stand up and speak because the Moon trine Saturn gives us the heads up about what happens if we don't.

So, for those in shaky marriages or partnerships, it's time to get mending or divorce.

Most of us would choose 'get mending.' What makes today rough is not about the consequence of NOT speaking up, but about the courage it takes to speak one's truth. Think of it this way. It's now or never; if it becomes 'never,' you'll have to stick with knowing you didn't defend yourself.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 4, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's most interesting about you, Gemini is that your sign symbolizes communication. That would automatically make you a freethinking speaker of the truth; nothing is further from the truth. You tend to repress your thoughts and keep them to yourself...to the point where you feel you CAN'T speak up.

Today is one of those days for you; as Moon trine, Saturn takes the reins and makes you feel it would be better to withhold rather than state what's on your mind. What's rough is that you need to expel this thought as it eats you alive. However, you won't, and what you will do instead is begin a lifelong session of withholding. You will never release yourself from the prison you've put yourself in because it will already be too late by the time you do.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're funny in so much as you yell with the best of 'em or withhold your true feelings to the point where you practically make yourself sick. Not speaking the truth hurts you, and while you're not a liar, you are exceptionally good at the 'sins of commission.'

You leave out details that give people a different 'truth' than the real one. While you are strong and daring, you are also shy and reserved; a trait not always associated with Sagittarius, yet there it is...it is true.

What you suffer from, what you will be suffering from on this day, during Moon trine Saturn, is shy hesitancy. You don't want to offend because you feel you are indebted to whomever you are not speaking up to, and so you cause more aggravation for yourself in the long run.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have been running on the presumption that the right words will always come to you at the right time, yet it doesn't work out that way for you today, on January 4. You may spend the second half of this day regretting your silence, and you will stay as you don't have the nerve to say what you need.

And 'need' is the operative word here. So, when you deny yourself the NEED to express something that you find vital information, you're locking yourself into a box and throwing away the key.

While it will be tough to stay silent, it won't be half as rough as what is to come as a result of you not standing up for yourself or saying what's on your mind. During Moon trine Saturn, you will be presented with an opportunity that could set you free: you will choose the prison.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.