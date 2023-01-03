The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want 'No Strings Attached' Love During Moon Square Neptune Starting January 4, 2023

January 4, 2023, presents us with an idea based on the experience of past love affairs, and it is one that we may not have thought about until this day, with Moon square Neptune in the cosmic sky.

The idea here is to avoid having our hearts decimated; we feel the only way to proceed in love is to have a 'no strings attached' love affair. We may not have started this way, but experience has taught us that giving it all sometimes leaves us empty and drained.

To combat the effects of love, certain zodiac signs in astrology will get it into their heads that the only way to continue as a functioning member of society is to do it without attachment.

That means many of us will come to know that love and romance must come with boundaries, and those boundaries are specifically set up to protect our hearts. We cannot do that again! We cannot pour all our time and energy into one person; we cannot give all our power away...again.

And that is why, during Moon square Neptune, we will go into self-protection mode. This isn't to say we don't want to feel all of love's ups and downs, we don't want to HURT because of them, and so the only recourse is to find romance with someone with a like mind.

Many people don't want to be hurt by love, so the pickings are plentiful. We know what we want and don't want, and being that this is our only life ... we get to choose 'no strings attached' if that pleases us.

The three zodiac signs who want a 'no strings attached' love affair during the Moon square Neptune on January 4, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because you love to flirt, you've gotten yourself into heaps of trouble, especially considering you've always been partnered with someone, as in someone you're not the one you are flirting with.

You've made many lovers jealous and angry, but you don't want to compromise your nature, especially since it's only flirting.

You rarely go through with anything, but you love your teasing and flirty behavior. Unfortunately, nobody else wants that in their life, and you find that you need to be with someone who can deal with the real you, and that real you is a flirt.

The recognition of this hits you hard during Moon square Neptune, and as much as it's not something you are used to, you will come to know that maybe you should be in a relationship where no strings are attached, and you can do what you want.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you might experience during Moon square Neptune is self-deception. This plays out in thinking you can do what you want in a love affair, only to discover that you can't. You are aware that you're not the owner or controller of the person you are romantically linked to, yet when they act on their own accord, it angers you; you want them to be the way you want them to be, and that is that.

Of course, this is impossible, a pipe dream, and a testimony to your self-delusion. It will be on or around this day that you figure out an important clue in the making of your happiness: you need to be with someone who doesn't care that much. Sounds cold? Nah. It's real. You need to be with someone who doesn't want much more out of you than loving attention and the ability to walk away if necessary.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've done it all; you've loved with your entire heart and taken it easy in love affairs. You've seen what love can do to a vulnerable person such as yourself, and you've also seen what a no strings attached kind of union brings: ease, less love, less entanglement, and a modicum of peace.

If you can deal with the 'less love' aspect, and it seems that you most certainly can and want to, then all will be well in your world during Moon square Neptune.

You are the ruler of you, and if you want to take on more 'responsibility' at a later date, you'll do just that; however, right now, you're all about the 'no strings attached.' You like being sane and wish to keep it that way for long.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.