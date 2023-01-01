The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During Venus In Aquarius On January 2, 2023

Suppose one thing will happen for three zodiac signs, during Venus in Aquarius, on January 2, 2023.

In that case, these zodiac signs will be practically obsessed with fairness, fair play and honor.

Yes, we still care about honor, and how that fits into our real-life situations is how romantic couples declare their intentions.

If we are having an affair or a fling with someone that we like a LOT, and we know the feeling is mutual, then today is the day we open up our mouths and let them know that we want more.

Venus in Aquarius is such a loving and honest aspect that it inspires and encourages us to want full love lives. Since this is also the transit that puts us in touch with our jealousy — or our partners, we know that we need to make sure that the ugly green monster never has a reason to show its face...we need to seal the deal with the stamp of exclusivity. And on this day, we will do that.

One thing that we who are in love with our 'not quite committed' partner will feel today very strongly is that we will get what we want because what we want is beautiful and reciprocated.

So, if this is the case, and we all have this one life to live, then why not go for the gold, as they say? This life is short; we have another year to show for it.

Grab that person of yours, give 'em a big kiss, and let them know what you're thinking about. Good luck!

The three zodiac signs whose fling becomes exclusive during Venus in Aquarius on January 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Having a fling serves only one purpose: it's the vetting ground for making proper decisions about who is best for you on a long-term basis. It's not that you are this analytical, but you aren't here just for fun.

You want an exclusive relationship, and the person you are with is the perfect material. During Venus in Aquarius, the choice will be glaringly easy. Go for it.

You feel like time is catching up to you, and you want something sturdy to cling to. The fling was fun while it lasted, but now, in your book, it's time to get serious.

No day could be better for this than today, as this transit means pure intentions in love. Once you get out of 'fling mode' you'll have a fully operational love affair...that lasts and lasts. Happily ever after? Maybe!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you are to be truthful with yourself...and with the person, you are presently involved with, you'd be able to say that having a fling was only a means to an end. And, that 'end' is, of course, the long-lasting exclusive relationship. You want nothing else, nor have you ever wanted anything else.

Virgo, Venus in Aquarius awakens in you what you've already been living: the pursuit of a solid relationship. And because it is YOU, Virgo, you'll speak up and say what's on your mind, that's for sure.

What's great about this is that your bold nature is something your present partner thinks is the bee's knees, so expect a fantastic response when you bring up the idea of taking this into exclusivity. They are completely down for it. Go, Virgo!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are not so much an emotional person as someone who NEEDS to make sense of things, and the fact that you're in a relationship with someone based on casual connections...well, that's just something that doesn't make sense to you. It's enough.

Enough time has passed, and your heart is truly on the line. You wonder what you're doing in this relationship if it's just going to jeopardize your heart over time. During Venus in Aquarius, you will bring this topic up with your person, and they will hear you out and accept your idea as legit.

This is just the beginning for you, Aquarius...from this day forth; you will be able to consider yourself a part of an exclusive relationship where both parties have the same goals in mind: romantic happiness, fidelity and security. Welcome to 2023; it looks like it's going to be a good year!

