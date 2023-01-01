The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, January 2, 2023

Just as the New Year is kicking off, Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Aquarius, bringing unconventional and freedom-seeking energy into your heart and your life.

Venus rules romantic relationships, feminine energy, money, and even real estate, bringing the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs starting on January 2, 2023.

Depending upon which zodiac sign Venus is in, it changes the dynamics within your thinking regarding the themes it represents and the relationship you are seeking to create.

While Venus was in Capricorn, it was time for more practical matters to come into focus.

A period when you dealt with the stability of your finances and romantic relationship.

Venus in Capricorn is more tedious than fun, but it does help set you up to embrace freedom now that the planet of love has moved into Aquarius.

Aquarius is an air sign, so communication and movement of all kinds are favored under this transit.

Honesty becomes crucial during this time. While it may come across bluntly at times, it does represent the ability to clearly express yourself to your lover and anyone in your life.

During this time, everything becomes more black and white, not right versus wrong, but what is a resounding yes or an absolute no for you?

Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, the one giving the finger to society on what it should be doing – or in this case, how it should love.

It does not care about the status quo, rules, expectations, or obligations.

Instead, it seeks to write its own rules or even throw them out altogether.

It is after creating what feels good to it rather than simply following the blueprint of another.

As Venus shifts into this dynamic sign, it is time to set yourself free genuinely.

Venus in Aquarius helps give you the backbone to make romantic decisions from your heart instead of from any misplaced obligation responsibility.

During this time, you will allow yourself to gravitate towards what sets your life on fire, what and who feels right, regardless of anything else.

You are more apt to seek out an untraditional relationship or living situation, such as splitting time between two houses or forgoing marriage for a commitment ceremony instead.

This is your chance to create the love you have always desired now that you no longer care what others say.

When it comes to finances and real estate, the same applies.

New business or humanitarian efforts, moving to the jungle where you have always dreamed of living are all possibilities under this new energy.

Venus stays in Aquarius until the 26th of January before shifting into romantic Pisces for Valentine’s Day.

This is your chance to clarify what works for you versus what has worked for others because there is no one way to love, have a relationship, or even marry.

You have always held the power to choose and to create what feels right for you; the only difference is you finally know it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, January 2, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Aquarius lights up your romantic life in a big way. Aquarius is your polarizing sign, and because of that, it represents love, romance, and relationships. During this time, you may meet someone new or decide to become more serious with an existing partner.

Your polarizing zodiac sign represents what can complement your energy. Where you are big and bold, Aquarius can understand the value of doing things quietly before the big reveal. In situations where you may get excited about how great a prospective lover looks or how you may look together, Aquarius reminds you that how you feel matters most.

During this season, get out there and embrace those qualities of this air sign that can help you attract a love that can continue to grow with you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Venus in your zodiac sign means you will feel self-love even more strongly than you already have.

In this part of your life, Venus affects your needs, wants and even personal beliefs about life. It helps you love yourself and express yourself more authentically to others about what matters most.

The wonderful thing is that with Venus in Aquarius, your romantic partner will also feel the benefit of this transit, allowing you to connect better and more deeply.

Venus in Aquarius is the perfect time to revisit the relationship container you created with your partner to see if any rules need to be rewritten or changed. The most important thing to remember is that the love you desire is always possible; you must be willing to create it.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Aquarius will bring love for many during this transit, but for you, it may also bring marriage or pregnancy if you want children. Aquarius energy rules the part of your life that governs self-expression, joy, marriage, and children.

With Venus, the planet of love crossing the threshold into this part of your life, everything connected to long-term love may start to improve.

This can also be when you might meet someone you will marry, as Venus favors long-term committed relationships in this part of your life.

If love is not as much of a priority right now, it is time to focus your energy on how you express yourself to others and how much space for the joy you create within your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.