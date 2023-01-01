The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Worst Fears In Love Come True During Mercury Sextile Neptune On January 2, 2023

OK, OK, it's not as if you're going to suddenly manifest your worst fears and have to deal with them today, but there will be a few ugly little moments that will rock you if you let them to your core.

The good part is that our fears about love revolve around money and finances, which means our health, love lives, and families won't be touched in this day's hassles.

The bad part is that love sometimes involves money, and we all need and want as much money as possible for the people we love the most.

So, we've got Mercury sextile Neptune, which tickles our mental state and makes it work overtime. That Neptune's energy also has a way of stirring up anxiety.

When we mix thinking with anxiety, we get a truly disastrous day where the only thing we can think of is how bad it is. Our worst fear manifests as anxiety and overthinking.

It's not as if we are wondering whether the world will end tonight and because our 'worst fears come true' it does end. NO, it does NOT end, so keep your balance!

When you feel like something is coming up in your mind that won't go away, tell yourself that, on some level, you wanted this.

In this way, you are the boss because if you want this stress, you can want it to go away. Try this. Practice this with any thinking: I created this and can make it go away just as easily. Trust in the power of YOU.

The three zodiac signs whose worst fears come true during Mercury sextile Neptune on January 2, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have one person on your mind, and you fear for them. You worry about this person daily; sometimes, you don't need to. You also know this about yourself that you let your mind wander a little too far at times, and you end up shivering with fear over what you've just imagined.

During Mercury sextile Neptune, your imagination will go way out of line, and you will do what you detest most: imagine something terrible happening to the person you care most about. Nothing is happening to them; they are just fine the way they are, but you can't help it.

So, while you aren't exactly conjuring them into a terrible existence, you are doing that to yourself; you are giving yourself a terrible time thinking about how bad it could be for someone else. Twisted, but very, very Gemini of you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

On this day, January 2, 2023, you will feel as though something is threatening your inner peace...this may very well be anxiety, and it will take you for a very unwanted ride. You don't like to give in to things of this nature, but anxiety is one of those things that takes over, and while it has your attention, it will bring to light your fears.

You will not manifest your fears as realities, but you will spend time living with them, which won't feel much different. Perhaps this comes to you due to having to withhold much over the holiday season, as you couldn't fully be yourself during this time.

That's how the body works; it turns on us when we feel repressed. You have recently felt very repressed, and now your body is telling you to express yourself or suffer the consequences.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces will feel particularly tender about certain topics during Mercury sextile Neptune on January 2, 2023. A nagging sense of impending failure accompanies us on this day, and while failure may be nowhere in sight, we can't help but dwell on the 'what ifs.

What if this doesn't happen, then what? What if you don't get that thing, and what if that person doesn't call you...?

Your mind will take itself on a little neurotic vacation on this day, and the only thing you'll be thinking about are the things that scare you most.

The more you allow yourself to 'go there' the worse it will be for you. You may also be aware of what you're doing, which implies that you can help yourself out of it.

If you need this indulgence, do what you must, but know that negative thinking will not work for you in the long run. Grab hold of whatever positive thinking you can get today, Pisces. Grab hold and grab tight.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.