The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 1, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, January 1, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Trust your heart above all things. Sometimes people who love you will tell little white lies to avoid hurting your feelings. But, you know you love to have the truth. If you can't get it from someone else, get it from within yourself.

Taurus

Things start to take on new meaning because you see the world from a new point of view. Your heart is learning to believe in love, and once you begin to believe again, it's much easier to let someone special in.

Gemini

People make promises, and then sometimes they break them. The lack of fulfillment of what was expected may not be intentional. Hurt feelings can be due to unmet expectations, but it's always wiser to anticipate how life can get in the way.

Cancer

You won't always understand your soulmate. Love is a great mystery, and part of the intrigue is realizing how much it can change you. You are becoming much more trusting of the process, and learning to let go and wait is great.

Leo

It's time to daydream about the future. You may be thinking about the type of person you'd like to marry one day. Write a list of their traits, Envision yourself in each other's worlds and feel how wonderful it will be.

Virgo

Today, do something spontaneous and fun. You have a deep desire to try something with your partner that's both loving and romantic. Think outside of the box.

Libra

Love can take you by surprise. You may not be looking to fall in love with someone, but when you least expect it, romance can enter your life and give you the relationship you've always wanted to have.

Scorpio

People learn by doing. Today, your belief in someone and loving them for who they are s all that they need to reach their dreams and goals. Being there to show support and love is a gift they cherish.

Sagittarius

Don't overly invest money into something you're not sure will last. You can't buy love, and as much as you desire to help a person financially, it's best to help them stand on their own two feet from the start.

Capricorn

No one needs to be put on a pedestal by you, no matter how wonderful you think they are. Everyone is human and has flaws. Your love may seem perfect for you, but they are human, too.

Aquarius

New love means you have to let go of the old. You may be thinking a lot more often about an ex, but if you're never going to be back in that relationship, it's a waste of time. Start to think about what you need now. The past is behind you.

Pisces

Sometimes a friend is a secret admirer who hopes you'll fall in love too. There is someone who is holding on to the belief that eventually, you'll see they are the right person for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.