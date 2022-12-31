The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 1, 2023

​Happy New Year to all! It's the first of the year. We're either stoked for positivity or dead asleep and working off the last bits of the previous night's celebrations.

One thing is for sure: today will be a great day. We may approach this day as "it's just another day!" Or, we may step out of our way to absorb all the goodness that comes with today's new transit, Sun trine Moon. For the first day of the year, to be blessed with the Sun trine Moon is a sign, folks.

Day one bringing luck in love? Sign me up!

What makes this day lucky in love is our perception; today, we see the good in our partners, family members, and friends. We wake to a new year and feel this is it: we have a choice right now.

Should we do what we've always known would work for us, as in 'be kind to everyone around us'? Yes, we should choose kindness, or we should at least TRY. So, rather than demand in screeching tones that our partner does this, that, and the other thing for us on this first day of the year, let's reverse roles and do something sweet for them, unsolicited.

Today gives couples a chance to think. Will we make resolutions to work on our relationship so that it may last in bliss? Will we believe in our resolutions and put in the effort to make our dreams come true?

Today is very inspiring, and with the Sun and moon, it's almost as if we can't go wrong. We are fortunate today as this transit always brings luck with it. Enjoy your day, make your resolutions, and be kind.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have never seen this day as anything other than a chance to get it right once again, and while the entire world may be dragging around today, you're the one who is getting things done. Everything feels fresh again. All last year's 'depression' seems to have evaporated into thin air.

Without tension, Aries makes for a fairly AWESOME person. When you feel good about life, Aries, you become a magnet. The people around you cannot help but gravitate towards you as if you were some healing beacon of hope and health. You are the one your partner turns to today for comfort and wisdom; you have the right things to say and feel good about being who you are.

During the Sun trine Moon, your kindness extends to all and envelopes all those you love with the warm essence of your best traits. You feel good today and make everyone else feel just as good.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You knew last year (remember last year?) that you'd walk into this new year with power and glory on your mind, and lo and behold, that's what you'll be feeling today. And because you like to do things in pairs, you'll be moving and shaking with your romantic partner by your side.

What's awesomely wonderful about your special relationship is that both of you are completely driven toward the good; you want only the best, the healthiest, and the most lucrative year ever, and nothing can stop either of you.

And, to do it together, well, that's just sweet. You've zero tolerance for negative energy on this day, and that is because the Sun trine Moon has made you feel like you can reach any and all goals. Together, you make for a power couple, and you know it. May the force of good be with you!

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are in your happy place today, which refers to your home. You get to do things at your own pace, and even your partner is on board for taking things slow but loving. You didn't abuse yourself the night before, so you feel fairly good about existing today; all is well in your world, and you have a good partner who can roll with whatever they are given.

While you and your loved one might not necessarily be doing much more than lying around, enjoying some take-out, this is the kind of day that brings good vibes, as the Sun trine Moon cannot help but deliver this in large doses. It's a lazy day filled with smiles, a couple of naps, and a whole lotta love. Enjoy your first day of the year, as you are well supported by the transit Sun trine Moon. It's all good here.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.