Today's Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 2, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, January 2, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Be open when it comes to love. Everyone deserves an element of kindness, but when it comes to trust, that is something a person ought to earn.

Taurus

When you fall in love, you want to feel it passionately. Who needs dull and dutiful romance? You want someone to become the person you cannot live without.

Gemini

No one is perfect, and when it comes to romance, the best way to learn how to become a better lover is to practice. Practice with the person who has captured your heart and listen to their feedback.

Cancer

The best type of way to live life is to love fully. There's no way to love someone from the sidelines or halfway. When you care for someone, go all in.

Leo

Remember to put the horse before the cart. Regarding love, friendship is one thing that helps keep things strong between you and another person. You may think you want to experience love at first sight, but the test of time shows if your relationship can last.

Virgo

It may be goodbye, but perhaps your relationship's breakup will be the space you need to see what you have together. The distance can make the heart grow fonder. Love that is real never ends, and eventually, people come back around full circle.

Libra

It feels good to know someone loves you and wants you to be happy. Tell people you care about that you love them. Even platonic friendships can show love and support toward one another.

Scorpio

Hugs are free. It's amazing how much a hug can mean to someone when it's delivered at the right time. Be one of those who love to hug those they care for. Each hug you give is a tension release for you and the other person.

Sagittarius

Waking up with someone on your mind as a first thought is not typical. For you, this person must be someone pretty special as not only have they caught your attention, but they are also claiming your heart.

Capricorn

Passionate love is all-consuming. It's hard to resist a person you find so attractive in every way. When two people are meant to be, you just know it.

Aquarius

Just being there is enough for someone. Your presence is worth more than any gift. Your love and support can help a person move mountains and face any troubles of the day.

Pisces

There is something special about being with someone who feels the same way you do toward them. You are two hearts entwining as one. This is what you have been looking for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.