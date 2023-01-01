The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 2, 2023

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, January 2, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The day ahead is filled with surprises for you, Aries. This is one of those occasions where you could find money in your pocket or even receive a call to inform you that something you've been waiting for has arrived. Almost anything can happen to you today, and you may find that your luck turns around for the better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The best way to plan for the unexpected is to anticipate it before it happens.

Today, do a mini-assessment of situations you know are plausible and likely to happen. Knowing that you're ready in advance can help you overcome unwanted situations.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Plan to go out of the house looking your best. You may meet up with an ex whom you haven't seen.

The best way to feel confident about running into a person who hurt your heart is to look your best and feel good about yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a great day for a spontaneous lunch or night out with a friend.

Call a friend if you get a sudden window of opportunity and want to hang out with a friend doing something fun and simple. Make plans.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The temptation to take a personal day is strong, especially if you have a few things that you can't wait until next month to do.

It is possible that a colleague could take a shift to relieve you of duty so you can take a break and rest. The only way to find out is to ask.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be sure to listen with both ears. Until you have talked about a variety of topics with someone, you may think you know them.

When discussing politics or religious views, you might wonder if you're on the same page. This can be an opportunity to learn or to agree to disagree and to avoid intense topics in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes you get lucky, and things work out. A friend may have too much of something that you need. Instead of going out and buying an expensive item, you may be coming into something for free.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's not easy to get over a breakup, and once a person has their freedom, they later realize they miss you and want to try again. You may not be sure that is possible or what you want, but the offer to try again may be on the table for you to decide what you want to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Not all plans go as scheduled. Today can be a series of mishaps from missed or canceled appointments, traffic and scheduling conflicts. Go with the flow today. Things happen for a reason, and it's best to be flexible.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Creativity is sometimes messy, but it's nice to think outside the box and try new things. Today is perfect for doing some art or making a craft that you plan to give to someone for Valentine's Day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family can be dramatic for no reason other than they love each other too much. Boundaries can be crossed today, and you'll need to reassert your desire for space and respect. It can be hard for people to recall you're a grown-up now even though you've been living independently for years. So, today you'll have to give a gentle reminder.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Certain conversations can spark a debate and cause heated discussions. You may enjoy the banter a little bit, but there's also time to turn things into more pleasant topics. Be sure to read the room and pay attention to body language and how receptive others may be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.