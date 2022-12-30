The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 31, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, December 31, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 31, 2022:

Aries

You attract good luck into your life, and that includes meeting the type of people you want to date.

It's as if the tables have turned and all of a sudden when you could not find a date, you are bombarded by invites to go places. Things in love and looking great for you.

Taurus

For some zodiac signs, going back with an ex is a non-option, but you may notice how much your ex has changed.

Today, someone from the past may come back around, not just with an apology but a plan on how to make the relationship better. They are willing to do the work.

Gemini

When you get introduced to someone by a good friend it feels as though they have already vetted this potential partner for you.

This is where you get their stamp of approval before you get to know them better. Your friends and family not only like this individual, but they also like them for you.

Cancer

Crossing the line from coworkers to lovers is kind of risky, but the feelings you have for one another are hard to ignore.

It might seem a bit out of your comfort zone to accept a date, but if this person is your soulmate, don't you want to know?

Leo

You meet someone who has all the boxes on your list checked off even down to the way you both view the world.

You are seeing the stars align in all the right ways. This relationship may feel promising to you, and restore your faith in the universe.

Virgo

Let someone love you, Virgo. When you least expect it, your significant other may be coming into money—a bonus, payoff, reimbursement, or even an inheritance.

They want you to be part of their windfall, so you may be offered a nice gift. It's hard to be humble and not decline, but when it comes from the heart, it's sweet to receive it.

Libra

You are hard at work doing the things you know you need to do to improve yourself. This is what attracts new types of people into your life.

You are sending out new, positive vibrations and it's opening the door to an entirely new world of individuals. Your friendships love life, and everything is going to grow in a wonderful way.

Scorpio

Love finds you where you are. You have this amazingly lucky time in your life to experience the sharing of intimacy, romance, and love with a person who is there for you.

You love to be close to someone and to know their entire story. A person who has shut you out may finally start to show signs of opening up.

Sagittarius

It feels good to be wanted, loved, and cherished.

This person in your life is pouring their love out as you've never felt before. It's hard to resist the goodness they are expressing, and their kindness is thawing your heart.

Capricorn

To make a house feel like a home it takes two people. Today you see your significant other finally being on the same page as you are.

Their values and concerns have shifted helping you to view your relationship in a whole new light.

Aquarius

Love people where they are. A kind word is all it takes to defuse a negative situation.

Today, speak from the heart and keep the sarcasm in check. Sometimes people may not understand the joke and miss out on seeing your wonderful personality.

Pisces

invest in your relationship, but also invest in yourself. Youn eed some quality downtime, Pisces.

A bit of me time for you will go a long way. Rest easy and celebrate the fact that you made it through 2022 and kept it classy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.