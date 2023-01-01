The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 2, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, January 2, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Hard to believe it's already the second day of the new year. Where does the time go? This week is set up for success for many of us as we embrace the energy of a six calendar year.

The numbers 2023 add up to a Life Path 6, the Nurturer. We need nurturing energy in this world, don't we? This is a time to mother ourselves, care more, and extend love toward others, and be kinder than ever.

Here is what is in store for all zodiac signs starting this Monday, the first day of the work week of a brand-spankin' new year!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

There's a lot to look forward to this year, and now that the festivities are behind you, it is time to pursue a goal or dream that you have wanted to aim toward.

Life is looking great for you, Aries, and there is only one way, and that is up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You have a lot of fresh ideas brewing up, and it's actually quite exciting to think a plan you have been mulling over in your mind for some time could come alive for real. This is your time, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

It's rare when someone hands you an opportunity on a silver platter, but today you get a blessing from a friend or a family member when you need it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

This one feeling that burns down in your soul is the thing that will motivate you throughout 2023. You have to cling to what you know with your heart, Cancer.

Write down the beauty of today and put it into memory. Your big reason why is what will help you remain true to your resolutions for the year.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

When someone tells you the truth about what they know, it can be both a blessing and a curse.

You have feelings to process, and it takes time to go through each emotion. It's OK to be sad about what was lost, and you can wait to decide what action to take now that you are in a different state of mind.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

What are you going to do now, Virgo? This person was not being as honest with you as you had thought they were, and now you need to decide how close of a friendship you'd like to have.

You might not be able to overcome the situation now, but with a bit of time and space, you can rebuild. They will need to re-earn your trust first.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

When a person who is usually kind and gentle acts a bit moody and uncharacteristic of themselves, it's hard to understand what's going on. It is likely not you, Libra.

They are probably having a bad day. Ask how you can support them during this time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are smart and intuitive, and this is the energy. Someone you know may not have had a great holiday weekend.

When you pick up a vibe that something is wrong, ask and see what you can find to show love and support.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

When two people disagree, it can feel like the entire world is falling apart. The tension can become a way to grow closer.

You can learn more about one another after you have worked through all your differences and come to an understanding.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You want two different things, but the problem is you cannot have it all at the same time.

You're going to have to choose one thing over the other. What does your life allow you to handle right now? What can you put off for later?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

When a crisis strikes, and you find yourself completely inconvenienced, it can feel like the universe failed you or forgot that you existed.

This moment may seem truly unfortunate, but you may have missed a catastrophe on the other side of this situation.

Missing an appointment may have been a blessing in disguise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

There's a lot of trickery going around in the world, and sometimes people pretend to know much more than they really do. The person at work who seems to want to make you look bad eventually will be discovered for who they are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.