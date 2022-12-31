The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 1, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, January 1, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

As much as you love the spontaneous life, it's all about managing your time effectively today. Be sure to stay on top of your schedule and keep tabs on what you commit yourself to doing. Try not to overextend yourself today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

A creative window is opening for you; this is when you want to take full advantage of it. Feeling artsy or wanting to do something fun and inventive. Set time aside to paint or do a DIY that you've had lying around left unfinished.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It's good to have peace just for yourself to think. Needing me-time is a great excuse for allowing the family to go off on their own while you stay home and journal, ponder life, and think about your future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: High Priestess

You have a strong intuitive side, so your natural inclination is to sense things around you.

Today, trust your instincts and don't second-guess your gut when it tells you to be careful or to trust something.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

When you do it right the first time, you don't have to return to it later. It's complete! Today, don't cut corners. A shortcut is not the time saver you think it is.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

A penny saved is more than one you've earned; it's letting you protect your future, including retirement.

While your friends may not have the same philosophy toward saving and spending, it does not matter. You are the wiser one of the group.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Magician

Your talents may be hidden and dormant because the opportunity did not arise for you to discover what it is you can do. Latent traits in your personality and skillset may be there for you to discover. Today's challenges are what refine you for a new journey in life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Listen with intent. An important message may seem to be nothing on a surface level, but if you listen with the true desire to hear what is being said, you'll realize the message has layers. It's good to be a great listener today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

People who love to stir up strife and drama look for ways to get you angry. The trick is to detach and not let them get to you. Don't let a person get under your skin.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

When you start a new project, it's amazing how many people will tell you that they want to help but stand you up later. The dream is all yours, Capricorn. It's a hard road ahead, but you're here for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You hit the ride stride today, and a lucky streak manifests. It's a great day to try your luck at a lottery ticket. You never know... you may win.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your feminine and caring nature and soft approach toward others are what make you endearing. You may get invited to more gatherings and events because people love having you around.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.