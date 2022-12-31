The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 1, 2023

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, January 1, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, January 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Enjoy yourself, Aries. Today is about celebrating the good things in life. Enjoy your favorite home-cooked meal and enjoy some peace and quiet at home.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Do something that connects you with your soulful side. Meditate, and let yourself have time to be still and quiet. Use your day for rest and relaxation and revitalize your soul.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's good to do a review of the past. The past is a window to your life's choices. By looking back for a moment, you recall what you did not know then and realize what you know now. This helps you to plan a better future, which is perfect for the first day of the new year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have fun with your friends, Canceri. Today is the perfect time to let your social butterfly enjoy the company.

Invite over your friends. Work on a group project, such as creating a vision board for the start of the year.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Set a dream goal. A dream career is on the horizon for you, Leo.

The first step is to revise your resume and then apply to the jobs you think are perfect for your goals to be fulfilled. Decide today that you will make your dream come true before this year is over.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Curl up with a good book. Learning is a way of life, and if it's been a while since you have indulged yourself in some educational material, start today.

Dust off your Kindle and download a new book to read. Download some podcasts to listen to when you walk or do your daily workout.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Eat the chocolate, Virgo. Today reminds you of how fortunate you are to be here celebrating the start of a new year. Don't put unrealistic limitations on yourself that squash out your joy. Life was meant to be lived.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love in a way that makes you feel good. Today is about romance and all the good things partnership can bring into your life. If you have been holding back on accepting a date with someone you like, today, accept and see where things lead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Have fun getting the busy work of life done. Crank up your favorite songs while cleaning a room. Put on a show you've wanted to binge-watch while folding laundry. Permit yourself to multi-task while doing the chores. Work does not have to be boring.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Someone may have a crush on you, Capricorn, and their flirting can go over your head if you're not paying closer attention. Read between the lines when it seems like a person may be flirting with you. Chances are that they are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do something fun with your parents today. It's not every day that you both have time off, and even though there may be many differences between the two of you, make memories. Look through old photo albums or plan on downloading your photos from your cell phone to create scrapbooks later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Enjoy a good joke today. With the Moon in Taurus, it's a great time to pull out your favorite dad jokes and test them on friends and family. You can perfect your humor delivery and give a few chuckles to someone who may need a reason to smile.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.