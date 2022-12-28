The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 29, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, December 29, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You know what you need, Aries, but every once in a while, it's good to receive a celestial reminder. The Moon is in your sign today, and it's in a critical phase bringing some intensity into your life, and for that reason, you may feel a bit agitated or edgy, but nothing a good workout or a chat with a friend can't fix.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to sort out some problems, Taurus. The writing has been on the wall for some time already, and you knew it would be time to pull the plug on a promising relationship that isn't going in the right direction. It's not an easy thing to do, Taurus, but you will feel better once the truth is out and you can start to move forward leaving the old behind you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friends are friends until they are not. It's not that you were unsure that this person would be there for you, but you knew that things were starting to change. This is a good adjustment, Gemini. You both get to try new things apart, and when you get to spend time together, it will be bittersweet.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There is a lot of important work to be done, and as much as you are still in vacation mode, it won't get done unless you do the work. It's time to grab your favorite coffee and push through. A bit of caffeine may be what you need to get your mindset ready to rock and roll.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A crisis of belief is normal, especially when you are about to make a big change. You are redefining all that you think you knew about yourself and your life.

This is a great awakening for you, Leo, and things are about to change because you are ready and want it more than anything else in the world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What you have been waiting for finally comes through, but perhaps at a cost. The moon sits at a critical point in your resources and the money you need may be in the mail on the way to you but delayed. Be the squeaky wheel if you ask for something and did not receive it yet.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you have to make a decision about a relationship. Sometimes love isn’t enough, and the truth is hard to accept, but letting go may help you to find what you are really looking for.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have to push through the desire to sit back and wait. Be strategic in your actions and careful not to miss a deadline. Check everything for errors before sending an important document.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know if there is a spark, and when there isn’t, you feel it. You can’t deny that this relationship is more platonic than you hoped. Love them for who they are and what you have. Why should you change a good thing?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can’t make someone think like you. So even though the world is changing and challenging authority is more acceptable, there are times when you have to follow the rules and not push your agenda.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When possible, avoid an argument. Today, you get the peacemaker award. While everyone around you may seem to be pushing buttons, your sense of humor avoids all conflict.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can make the money stretch. There can be some financial situations that require you to be creative. Don’t let it stress you out, things will handle themselves better than you expect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.