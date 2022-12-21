The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 22, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, December 22, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 22, 2022:

Aries

Give things some time. A relationship may seem to be on hold right now. There are slower callbacks and the text messages seem to have lessened in their frequency.

You can read into this thinking that someone has lost interest, but it could be that they are busy and will be back to normal once things settle down.

Taurus

Knowing someone's past is a privilege. You have an opportunity to show your compassionate nature.

Just being there can go a long way as they try to navigate the murky waters of memory during the holiday season.

Gemini

Love is a gift. Once you give it to someone you care for, it either multiplies and comes back to you in much larger amounts or it shows you where to pull back your energy. Wait and see.

Cancer

It's rarely a wise idea to talk about your personal matters with people at work.

As close as you may think that you are, sometimes airing out your love life with a coworker can lead to problems in the future. It may be wiser to simply hold back.

Leo

Believe in the power of love. You don't have to experience romantic perfection for love to be real.

Experience the beautiful nature of the unknown, and where things seem to be lacking, you get to do something to make an improvement.

Virgo

You are your own type of hero today. There can be a rift created when stress and tension cause you to argue.

You can hold a grudge or help someone see that working as a team can help to solve most problems.

Libra

Having to work when there is so much left to do can feel problematic. You may be feeling pulled in a few different directions.

There are gifts to wrap and plans to RSVP to. Your partner may perceive the stress and take it the wrong way. For this reason, be openly communicative as much as possible.

Scorpio

How you want things done vs how your partner thinks they ought to be completed can become an area of control you did not expect.

This is a tough moment to go through but at the same time a chance to show a sense of humor and to laugh through each challenging situation.

Sagittarius

You don't have to wait for the holidays to show your love, and you know that. So if you prefer to be Bah-humbug this week, embrace your true feelings.

Talk about them though so that your partner knows you would rather love them all year round and not just on one day of the year where you feel life is overly commercialized.

Capricorn

Home can become a magical place where you invite the beauty of childhood and imagination into your life.

You can do little things together to make things feel extra special. Bake cookies. Have hot cocoa or whip up a batch of brownies and watch holiday shows.

Aquarius

It's always nice to hear about how things used to be from grandparents and parents.

This week can be a wonderful time to become your family's historian. You can gather old recipes or find out stories you didn't know before and put them down for future generations to have and share.

Pisces

Mixed signals and poor communication can create problems when you are texting about what to buy off of a list.

Pick up the phone to clarify any questions you have. Don't be passive about getting to the heart of what is being said.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.