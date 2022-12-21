The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 22, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, December 22, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Your heart feels ready to explode with the promise of romance, Aries. A new person in your life has you dreaming about what your future could be like together.

You're ready to jump in with both feet, and come what may you are ready for this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have only shown your sweetie one side of your creativity, and soon you'll be showing many more positive things you'd love to do together as a couple. This is the season of creativity and surprises. You are going to bring a smile to someone's face.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are thinking twice about a few important decisions you need to make. You may be on the fence about a certain situation today, but after a bit more time you'll know what you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are done waiting for someone else to make their own decisions. You have been patient and beyond kind, but now it is time to do your own thing—with or without your friends.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

An ending is another beautiful way to say 'beginning again' or 'start over'. You are wiping the slate clean. This is your time to shine. You are not going to allow the past to inhibit your choices. You have nothing left to lose.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation is always there lurking, but you see it for what it is a mile away. You aren't afraid to face the truth about yourself. Seeing your shadow side allows you to work on it and to make things better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have a lot going on and when you think you have finally mastered your situation something else happens. This is just par for the course. Once you finalize all the drama, you'll be glad you didn't cover your eyes in denial.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time to be quiet and contemplative. You see things for what they are and now you need to reflect on how to respond. It's much better than blurting something that you did not think through and spoke of impulsively.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You are much more powerful and stronger than you ever thought you would be. Things that once seemed to drain your energy now have no power over you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.