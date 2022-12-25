The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 26, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, December 26, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 26, 2022:

Aries

Be firm, Aries. It's good to set high standards for yourself when it comes to love or any relationship you have.

No matter what you feel in your heart, it's important that the person you are with demonstrate love, respect, and faithfulness. You're not asking for more than you give,

Taurus

Your confident in someone special can grow. It's hard to meet someone whom you share a deep connection with.

But this week as you spend a bit more time together you may see that there is truly something good being shared and it gives you a sense of hope.

Gemini

When someone shares things with you don't worry about whether or not you have given as much back in return.

It's not a competition when you love someone. When a person wants to share their gifts, talents, and resources with you, what matters is being thankful and showing your happiness.

Cancer

You're not looking for the flashy type of love that looks good on paper or by appearances alone.

You desire character traits that make love last, and to see these things in your partner is the ultimate feeling. You don't want to settle for anything less.

Leo

Sometimes the love of a good pet is what you need to help you get through a tough and lonely time. Deciding to be by yourself until you have healed from a breakup is not easy to do during this time of year.

However, your pet understands the full meaning of unconditional love and they are willing to give it to you without holding back. This can fill your love cup in a way you really need!

Virgo

Being together is what makes life feel romantic today. It doesn't take much to make you feel happy.

You are satisfied by the little things in life that say 'we are a team'. For you, knowing you are with someone who is always beside you is enough.

Libra

It's time to set money aside to start saving money to buy your first home.

You've spent a bit more than you had planned to do this holiday season, but now that the fun is behind you, you're looking ahead which includes saving up for the future.

Scorpio

Some conversations are too important to hold off for another day. Couples often touch base with each other to check in and see where things stand.

But, if you're unsure if you're even a couple right now, it's good to gain clarity and understanding of your relationship's status. Define the expectations of your relationship.

Sagittarius

As a relationship progresses, you eventually set roots and become comfortable with each other.

The nesting season may go unnoticed, but you're doing things to make your house feel homier, whether it's leaving a few things at your significant other's house or doing chores.

Things are moving forward, and it's good to pay attention to what's happening so you are fulling invested in the moment.

Capricorn

Be true to yourself, Capricorn. There are times when you may feel like you need to compromise yourself for the sake of another. But today, the high road is the one that leads back to your heart.

You want to be there for yourself as a reminder that your needs are important. Loving yourself authentically is important for you today.

Aquarius

Today, you are OK with how things are in a relationship that did not work out as you planned.

An ex can become the type of friend you've always needed and wanted to have. It's amazing when you are able to come around full circle and connect on a level of love that does not require anything more or less than support and concern.

Pisces

Rock-solid friendships are an essential part of a good life. You have been so focused on your relationship lately that you may not have spent any time with your friendships.

Perhaps, now is a good day to shift gears and make friendship a priority for you today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.