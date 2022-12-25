The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 26, 2022

It's the day after Christmas, and many of us feel relieved. Phew, now we have only one week before we start it again.

The good thing for many of us is that no matter what's going on, we still have our partners by our side, and after a year like this one, we will be grateful for the opportunity to say, "Well, at least my love life held up."

And so it is. For three zodiac signs, December 26, 2022, looks good in terms of love and they feel awfully lucky.

But it's not the crazy, passionate kind of love that makes us feel so good and confident about the future; it's the fact that we can sit in a room with this person, not speaking while doing very little...now that's the stuff that makes a person smile.

Just the idea of having a relationship with someone that doesn't have us performing or living up to some kind of weird obligation of love...it's the LACK of pressure that makes this day one we can all cherish.

The interesting part is that we have Moon square Uranus happening on this day, which is perhaps why we don't follow the crowd, nor do we pretend to be interested in doing anything other than just hanging out, in peace, with our love partner.

Call it rebellion or call it being one's self; this day is all about calling the shots your way. The feeling is good, the love is real, and the time to ignore the phone is now.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 26, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's all good in the hood for you this week, Gemini, mainly because you and your partner have made a conscious decision to take everything with a grain of salt, so to speak. This means that you and your partner will be holding up by yourselves, somewhere nobody can reach you.

You both feel that you've played your parts well in the family 'holiday' rigamarole, and now, it's time for some 'couple time.' What goes on in Vegas stays in Vegas; in your case, Vegas maybe your home.

You have plans for 2023 and being that you still have one week left before those plans kick in, you and your mate will decide to live it out, doing whatever the heck you want. The only rule is: nobody else is allowed in. This day is all about you, your mate, and your privacy. Have fun.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's a good enough day for you, and 'good enough' is exactly what makes things work out just fine. You and your mate don't require much today; as long as you spend quality time together, you'll be right as rain. You'll be flexing your Moon square Uranus privilege by saying 'no' to everyone who invites you over to 'celebrate' the last week of the year.

You and your mate have had enough celebrations, and even though the two of you may have big plans for New Year's Eve, that doesn't mean you have to spend every day thinking about it. Today is for kicking back and noticing the lack of pressure. Wow, what a feeling. It might be worth doing the same thing tomorrow. This 'lack of pressure' thing is the trick to keeping the peace.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this day feel so lush and gorgeous is that you don't have to be anywhere, which means the entire day will be spent doing anything you feel like—as long as it's at home.

And this is ideal for you; you love spending time at home, messing around and with your loved one cuddled beside you, you'll realize that they are just as lazy as you are — which, on this day, is a good thing.

It's nice not to pour your entire being into stress and havoc...what a chance. It's almost the kind of change that, if you spend too much time thinking about, you'll ruin it.

So, stay on track and keep the love flowing. There's no need to argue or get dramatic on this day, so even if you're tempted to go the drama route, let this day be. You have so much going on today; keep it light and sweet.

