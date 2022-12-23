The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 24, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, December 24, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 24, 2022:

Aries

Why post to social media? You are experiencing so much joy that you want to share it with the world, but there's also a time to leave things private. Today, keep a few of these treasures to yourself.

Taurus

You can be the strong and silent type. Today, your heart is letting you sit back and observe how others express toward you. This leaves room for reflection and understanding of where you stand and where things are going in your relationship.

Gemini

Rethink expectations. Love that comes with expectations can often lead to disappointment. Instead, expect little and be pleasantly surprised by how great your love life is with your family, friends, and mate.

Cancer

Focus on the depths of true love. Love can be such a wonderful mystery to explore. As your relationship continues to mature, you can experience the wonderful ways you can get to know a person—and yourself.

Leo

Be willing to let go of the past and hold on to the brighter future. Hurt feelings and unhealed pain can surface during a holiday that is meant to be special.

But the greatest gift you can give to yourself is time; why waste it on regret?

Virgo

It's hard to let go of a good friend during this time of year. People come into your life as a gift for a season, and once their lesson has been taught, you eventually grow apart. You carry the memories you've made that also last for a lifetime.

Libra

You know what you need from a person you love, and respect is at the top of the list. Today, love comes with a small caveat—being a priority.

You may be extra sensitive to treatment where you do not feel like you're a priority, especially if you know you ought to be.

Scorpio

You are sentimental during this time of year, and the true meaning of this season is written in your heart.

Today becomes notable for sharing and giving to others without a need to receive anything in return. You're the giver of the day, and you take joy in seeing a smile on the faces of people you love.

Sagittarius

You are generous in a fearless way this time of year. With Jupiter entering your sector of romance, there's a part of you that knows this is.

Your chance to take risks and see where things go. Your romantic side comes out strongly, and it's unafraid of being hurt.

Capricorn

Love comes to you without any expectations and moves your heart in a big way. You aren't looking to find something special but quietly living your life.

So, when a person enters your world, and you feel a spark, a part of you is surprised. But in all the right ways.

Aquarius

You are ready to do the work of love with your partner, and you do not care how long it will take.

There's a strong commitment to talking things through and learning to be a better communicator.

Pisces

Romance is in the air, and you are there to experience it for all it is worth.

You put in everything from how you design your bedroom to how you want to see the world with your partner. It is what makes you so different from all the rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.