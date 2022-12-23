The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 24, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, December 24, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today's Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn which is associated with work, reputation, status, and even big government.

The Sun is also in Capricorn, helping our minds and actions to be in alignment with one another.

How will today's energy affect your zodiac sign starting on Saturday? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

One week left to the new year, and this holiday you're ready to make important changes in order to level up your life.

For now, you are living in this moment, but in the back of your mind planning what you will do next once 2023 arrives.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Roll up your sleeves, Taurus; you're ready to tackle anything life hands you.

You have grown by leaps and bounds in 2022, and now you have a much wiser perception of your life, your future and what you need.

You are thankful today for all these life lessons, so there's quiet confidence growing in your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A relationship you have nurtured grows even more endearing for you today. You have to build a bond that withstands the test of time.

Every phone call, text and moment where you have listened has gifted you with one wonderful word in a person's life, 'friend.' And for you, there's nothing sweeter.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's focus turns toward your deepest and most intimate relationships.

Use today to understand better their wants and needs and how you two may work as a team in better ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A little effort goes a long way. You may find yourself working a bit harder on the small details of a project.

As difficult as it can be to remain steadfast in your vision, it's worth it. Don't give up when you are so close to the end of your goal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It can be hard to find those small cherished moments where you can be with your love all alone.

Be patient and believe that things will happen naturally when the moment is right.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can't force a person to change. Some individuals will forever remain stuck in their ways, and as much as you love them and try to be patient, they will not see your point of view.

For this reason, it's always best to love people where they are, not as you expect or hope for them to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Strong words can create a bit of difficulty in communication. You can be right but also wrong when the tone is hard to hear.

Use the day to pay attention to the delivery of your messages. As they say, "a kind word turns away wrath." Take the higher road when you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money does matter. You may not have much to spend on gifts right now, but what remains forever timeless is your presence.

Sometimes a handmade gift or a well-written note that expresses your feelings can be the perfect item to give to a person you care for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't place unnecessary pressure on yoruself to perform. Today was made for fun, family and quiet reflection.

Think about the things you feel most grateful for. Be thankful for what you have now and not what you lack. Your focus is needed to make this day the best one for the entire year.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past can hinder your progress if you allow it. This time of year can have your mind replaying things you do not want to repeat or comparing the best of times to moments that fall short today.

Use these glimpses to remind yourself of your potential to make life better and avoid what you no longer want.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are that one friend who is a rock in the life of others when they need a person to talk to.

You may not always feel like you can show up for people due to your responsibilities and pressures, but you find a way to make it memorable with your love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.