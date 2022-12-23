The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 24, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, December 24, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Your leadership skills and strong personality put you in a powerful position today.

There are certain things that others may not be aware of, but thankfully you can help them see the light to help avoid a problem from happening.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe speaks in so many strange and beautiful ways. Your ability to spot patterns keeps you alert and aware of a change.

While you may not know when or where something good can happen, your sensibility is heightened to help you greet the adventure when it does arrive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You grow to meet life's challenges. Your curious nature is handy today as you advance your life in a direction that stretches your abilities.

A new path in your world helps you become more resilient and resourceful, and it encourages empathy for others who have walked the same mile.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

When you walk into a room, you sense the energy easily, and when something is being hidden from your sight—but it's information you need to know—it does not take long for you to pick up on the vibration.

It won't be long until you figure out precisely what that is. No one can keep the truth or a secret from you for too long.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are faced with a bit of temptation, and overcoming the desire to give in, for now, can be challenging.

You may experience a tad of guilt for caving in on foods or activities you usually don't participate in. But it is the holidays, and enjoying the bounty life has to offer is part of the season's joy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a few tricks up your sleeve, and this is what helps to save the day. A catastrophe comes up that requires you to be quick on your feet.

You figure out a workaround that keeps the stress levels down and turns out much better than the original plan.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You exude unique feminine and loving energy today. Your presence gives a sense of caring and compassion.

Your ability to show a balanced way of being fully in the moment is inspiring. It encourages others around you to strive for their highest expression.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You create your luck. Good fortune is not an exclusive promise to people born with something special. It's a mindset and outcome of a person's activities and choices.

Today, Scorpio, in all the best ways, you reap the beautiful things you have sown in your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Bad luck happens to everyone at some point in time. But misfortune often brings about the chaos that plants seeds you need to move your life in a new direction.

You may not understand why something unexpected happened, but you will recognize the totality of this moment when you arrive at the final destination.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Smile. Something so wonderful is coming your way. The universe elevates you to a higher level of being, and as a result, you attract lovely energy into your world, including the right people, places and situations.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Put a protective barrier around your heart, especially when meeting someone for the first time.

You may not know a person as well as you perceive until you have had a chance to observe them in action. Take control of your feelings and observe.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are working to the top at work and in your personal life. Making big moves is rarely easy to do.

Expect to feel like you cannot manage things from time to time. You get pushed to grow, and it helps you to become the person you always wanted to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.