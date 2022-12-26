The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Moon shifts gears today as it leaves contemplative and concerned Aquarius to transit dreamy and imaginative Pisces.

The Moon in Pisces is both elusive and hard to comprehend.

We navigate deep waters as we plan for the future by diving into feelings that are undefined yet but give us insight into ourselves.

The Sun is hard at work in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. But what does today have in store for you during the Moon in Pisces, per astrology?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's a time for work and a time for play, and today your imagination opens to what could be. The Moon spends a day in creative and dreamy Pisces making this the perfect time to think about the future beyond what you think it could be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a great day for seeing a sci-fi or rom-com film with a best friend. If you still have company visiting from out of town, you might enjoy a group activity that taps into your playful side. Check out an escape room or play a game of charades for some good wholesome fun.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are people who post things online but that is not who they truly are. This type of communication is not your journey nor what you strive to practice.

Today, keep it real on your social media and clean up anything that does not resonate with the image you hope to project to your followers list.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A spiritual practice is so beneficial to have and it helps you to remain optimistic during tough times.

During the transition from 2022 to 2023 consider buying a book or looking up quotes that you'd like to ponder for the next month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Everyone has secrets that they keep to themselves because of shame or fear of being seen in a negative light.

Today you may discover something that you did not know. It's an opportunity for you to shower a person with your unconditional love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you love someone you like to remain pragmatic and wise, but today someone gets placed on a pedestal.

You are only seeing their highest qualities and traits, but they are human too and it's good to remember everyone has their flaws.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to rebuild. Certain areas of your life aren't the way you want them to be, so today you may find yourself wondering what to do to make certain improvements.

With the new year fast approaching, today is perfect for looking into services, coaching, or other types of helpful resources and reading up on reviews.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be kind, yet firm. It's not easy to be the one who has to set boundaries with others; yet, you have to speak up for what you know isn't right.

People may not even be aware that you feel a certain way unless you say so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Invest wisely. Everything is starting to become a bit more expensive, but you are savvy and smart when it comes to making things stretch.

Today, begin looking at new ways to buy your items either online or through wholesale stores.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Push yourself a bit today. After a long and relaxing week, you may find it harder to get back into the groove of things.

Give yourself a pep talk and incentive. Once you are back in motion, it's amazing how much easier it is to return to your old routine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to network and make new friends. Today is a great day to discover new ways to meet people for work-related purposes. You can check out groups on LinkedIn, Meetups or local community groups on your social media. Create a list of things you think you'd enjoy and events where you can socialize after the new year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There is a lot of positive energy to tap into, so it's time to bury your head into work and get things finished. You are certain to get things done. Today you have stamina and know-how which earns you the respect of your team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.