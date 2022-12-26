The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 27, 2022

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love starting Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Because we are fortunate to be in the presence of our Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces, we will get to feel its soothing effects on our love lives.

This astrological transit makes for an excellent astrological transition for couples who want to work on their relationship problems for the sake of peace.

So, for couples intent on keeping their lives together, the Moon in Pisces helps us negotiate the terms of what staying together means for both parties.

This is an intellectual transit; it works on our sense of right and wrong. If a thing is wrong, it must be looked at, analyzed, and dealt with. If it is right, it must be honored and kept alive with attention, kindness and belief.

That is how it goes with our relationships, especially on December 27, when three zodiac signs in astrology are the luckiest in love.

They will approach their love lives intellectually; we will pick apart our relationships to weed out what doesn't work so we can concentrate on what does.

We also have a Sun sextile Moon in our orbit, and that's the transit that will give working on the relationship deep meaning. Sun's sextile Moon will let us see things in full-on living color, meaning we will see the truth of our relationship, mainly because we want to know what is real and what is not.

There is so much success here for the ones who try, and 'try' is what today is all about. "There is no try; there is only do." Yoda, stand back; we'll get to the doing when we are ready.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 27, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're not ready to go down with this ship, Virgo, and it finally occurs to you that if you're going to keep things afloat, then you had better roll up your sleeves and get to make an effort. This refers to your relationship, which is a good one...and 'good' in this case may have a different definition than everyone believes it to mean.

In your case, you have the typical dysfunctional romance; you rely on them, and they rely on you; you've enabled the worst traits in each other, and yet, here you are today, still together. No, your relationship is not ideal for others because nobody would want to live like you.

Yet, are they as happy as you are? No. Can they weather the storm as well as you and your partner can? No way. During the Moon in Pisces, it all makes sense to you: this is YOUR love life, and you don't have to live up to anyone else's expectations.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always been an original, and pick a unique romantic partner. You aren't interested in people who don't match your sense of curiosity or wonder. During Moon in Pisces, on December 27, you'll hit the jackpot with the person you are with; this might very well be the person you decide to spend your life with.

You've certainly given them enough time to prove themselves. In your mind, you've given them all of you. With everything out on the table, you feel secure. This is an auspicious day in love for you, Libra, as today is when you realize that you don't have to look any farther than in the eyes of the person with you right now. This is it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If anything is going to jumpstart your good feeling today, it's Moon in Pisces. It works so well on you and your personality that you'll feel that today is giving you your private vacation into positivity. You have no gripes today; you aren't looking to blame anyone, and in all honesty, you're not looking to praise anyone, either.

You're 'there,' and you are at peace, and when you're at peace, your romantic partner feels very at ease. They are used to your moods and know when to back off. You are lucky to have a partner who reads your moods and acts accordingly. Today is when you come to appreciate what you put this person through and how amazing they are for putting up with you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.