The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 22, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, December 22, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Buy yourself an audio book or call time out and do a bit of reading. Move away from the cell phone and try to reconnect with old school ways of gathering important information.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be honest about your expectations. Inheritance matters may come up today, and if you're starting to plan for the new year by writing down what you need to complete in relation to wills or estate planning, be truthful about what you are thinking.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ask questions. Sometimes you can't know what a person has on their mind about the future. You may assume, and even though your thoughts can be correct, it's beneficial to confirm from the source.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love is always a good answer. Letting the past resolve itself on its own means that you have room in your heart for a new relationship. You may not be single for too much longer, Cancer. There's love coming your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Face the world unafraid of the future. You have control over what your small choices are, and many of them seem to be inconsequential. But, they build great things. It's all about consistency.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Trust your instincts. You have a wonderfully creative side to your personality. It's what helps you to stand out from the crowd and gain the attention of people whom you want to make a positive first impression.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can stand up for yourself and say what you are thinking. Your thoughts and feelings are relevant. You may not know all the answers or have the same level of experience as a boss, parent or grandparent, but there is still merit to what you need to say. Be open to sharing from your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Go window shopping. One of the best ways to connect energetically with your hopes and dreams is to place yourself in situations where you can come into contact with items you want to buy. Walk around the furniture store where you'd like to buy a new piece of furniture. Drive through the neighborhood you hope to move into one day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can have it all, Sagittarius. There is really no reason why you need to settle for less than you have earned. You work hard and you save money.

You need to think positively about your core strengths. They are what pull you through.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Think about your needs and wants today. Being hungry for what you want in life is a wonderful way to demonstrate your ambition and desire to achieve things. It's OK to feel passionate about your career or your dreams. This is what makes winners win.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't waste time on petty drama. This time of year can be filled with lots of dramatic antics from other people. Aim to be stress-free or as worry-free as possible. This can be the greatest gift of all

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Admit you were wrong when you see your error. This is a wonderful first step toward change and growth. Best of all, it shows your maturity and ability to be a team player who upholds the values of your team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.