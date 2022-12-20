The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 21, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We have new energy coming through with the Sun entering Capricorn and spending time here for the next 30 days. The tarot card associated with Capricorn is The Devil.

The Devil is about our temptations, vices, and shadow self, and how we try to overcome these negative traits, but sometimes succumb to them in the process.

For some of us, this time of year invites overdoing it in shopping, eating, and even being a bit lazier as the Winter Solstice weather lulls us to slow down a bit.

How does this energy affect your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope this Wednesday? Read on to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have a few critical decisions you need to make, and there can be problems with having all the information and details.

Today, aim to do the best you can with what you have. You may need to make changes later, but for now, focus on the facts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe shows up in many ways to let you know that you are on the right (or wrong) path.

Pay attention to what you're doing when patterns emerge in sequential numbers or what people do that seem more than coincidence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is a powerful tool to tap into. When you get that gut feeling, pay close attention.

It's your spirit's way of communicating with you and grabbing your attention during special moments.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your feminine energy is a help to you and an essential part of your interaction in many other relationships.

How you carry yourself helps others feel a sense of comfort. Your gentle nature brings joy to others in so many ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

When the will is weak, that is when temptation gets its way with you.

When you feel you can't put off a bad habit, ask yourself if you are tired, lonely, hungry or angry. It may be that you have areas in your life that need attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Things happen for a reason. Even if you do not understand the why at the moment, there is always a lesson to be learned within a particular set of circumstances.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are being gifted with a fresh start in life. Of course, you're anxious to begin this journey.

You are ready to see where the road will take you, and there is no time to waste.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have two paths before you. One is what you feel you want, and the other promises to meet your needs.

Fear keeps you from choosing the one that seems best for you. You may not get to have it all at this time, but this point in life is more about the journey than the final destination.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Everyone is born with innate talents and skills. You may know which ones can always be depended upon in your life.

Still, those other latent skills are worth exploring, too. You never know where they may lead you in this lifetime.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're a bit of a fighter who is strong and capable of doing more than you ever thought you could. Pushing yourself beyond your limitations can feel a bit harder to do, but don't limit yourself. You can do what needs to be done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble can appear out of nowhere and cause you to feel angry or alarmed. Don't worry yourself, though. This challenge is a great teacher that can help broaden your outlook and perspective.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is what you decide to make of it. The harder you work, the more luck you get! This is the way to your happiness, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.